ASUS Dual RTX 4070 SUPER Leaks Ahead of CES 2024

An interesting design of a dual OC model based on Nvidia’s Super series has leaked. We are talking about an RTX 4070 Super that has been spotted ahead of CES 2024. This AIB model is coming via the brand ASUS, which is a partner of Nvidia in producing the GeForce GPUs.

The leak comes via the X (formerly Twitter) user @momomo_us, who has previously shared similar hardware leaks. As you can see, multiple features of the card, including the 16-pin power connector, can be observed. The RTX 4070 (which launched earlier) costs $599.99, and we expect this upcoming Super variant to launch at slightly higher prices. ho-ho- pic.twitter.com/i13OUuPhBh— 188号 (@momomo_us) December 25, 2023 W

The design of the ASUS Dual RTX 4070 Super has two fans and an all-black look with accented white patterns around the fan shroud and GPU backplate.

ASUS Dual RTX 4070 Super notably has a 16-pin power connector, but is this made of 12VHPWR or the updated 12V-2×6 standard? It is unclear from this leak, which only includes pictures and does not state any specifics. Be wary of misinformation, as neither ASUS nor Nvidia has confirmed this GPU or its specifications.

Hopefully, RTX 40 Super graphics cards, which will operate on a 16-pin power connector, feature the updated standard (12-2×6), which is safer & more reliable.

Upcoming ‘Super’

variant leaked (Source: X)

Talking about the various upgrades to the RTX 4070 Super from its Non-Super variant, we can expect higher core & memory speeds from these new GPUs. As a result, the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card should have a decent performance uplift across games.

Many expected a higher VRAM capacity on the RTX 40 Super graphics cards. However, this leak shows us that the RTX 4070 Super is launching with the same 12GB GDDR6X VRAM as the non-Super RTX 4070.

The box art does not reveal much apart from mentioning features like RTX Studio, Nvidia Reflex, Ray-Tracing, and DLSS. The Asus GPU overclocking utility GPU Tweak software is also mentioned here. This leaked GPU is an OC Variant of the upcoming Nvidia RTX 4070 Super graphics card.

The RTX 40 Super leak before this revealed the launch dates of various upcoming Nvidia GPUs. These include the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4080 Super, and RTX 4070 Ti Super. All of these are expected to come out early next year, as per leaks. More details, including differences against non-Super variants, will be officially revealed soon at Nvidia’s Special Address event.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Nvidia RTX 4070 Super GPU? Let us know in the comments below.