Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Series with 96GB VRAM Unveiled

Nvidia’s latest Blackwell series extends as the chip giant reveals the PRO lineup today. The flagship prosumer card, RTX PRO 6000 “Blackwell,” is based on the GB202 GPU with the same architecture. However, the Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 for workstations has 96GB of GDDR7 memory.

Remember that the RTX 5090 offers 32GB of VRAM and runs on 575 watts of power. Compared to this, the RTX PRO card for workstations will require 600 watts of power. With a GB202 chip containing 24,064 CUDA cores, the RTX PRO 6000 advances in AI workloads and ray tracing, offering 125 TFLOPS FP32 and 4000 TOPS of AI performance at FP4 precision.

Its 96GB GDDR7 ECC memory, a significant upgrade from the RTX 5090’s 32GB, delivers a massive 1.8 TB/s of memory bandwidth for demanding professional applications.

The RTX PRO lineup includes a Max-Q variant and a server edition for data centers. The RTX PRO 6000, targeting professionals in game development, AI, and demanding VRAM-intensive tasks, debuts Nvidia’s new RTX PRO branding, replacing previous RTX/Quadro naming. Alongside, Nvidia introduces RTX PRO 5000, 4500, and 4000 Blackwell GPUs for desktops and laptops.

Image Credit: Nvidia

Laptop RTX PRO models (3000-5000) offer up to 24GB VRAM and feature Blackwell Max-Q for AI-driven power efficiency. These GPUs compete with AMD’s Strix Halo unified memory architecture, setting the stage for new workstation and laptop designs. The RTX PRO workstation series does not yet have a price tag.

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Coming This Summer

As for availability, Nvidia confirmed that the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition will soon be available in server configurations from leading data center partners, including Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, and Supermicro.

Moreover, Cloud providers and data center partners will offer RTX PRO 6000 Server Edition instances later this year. Workstation RTX PRO 6000 models launch in April via distributors and May via manufacturers. Other RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs will arrive this summer (desktops) and later this year (laptops) through various partners.

Are you excited about the Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 card? Do you think it will go past the RTX 5090 bricking issues? Share your thoughts in the comments below.