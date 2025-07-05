You Can Now Watch Most Popular Pokemon Movies for Free on YouTube For a Limited Time

It’s a great day for anime fans, thanks to all the amazing announcements the community has been getting at Anime Expo 2025. However, it’s also a good day, specifically for Pokémon fans as well. Pokémon is one of the greatest and longest-running anime TV shows; however, it is worth noting that, along with the TV show, the Pokémon franchise has also produced several incredible movies. And well, three of the most popular Pokémon movies will soon be available to watch on YouTube for free, but there’s a catch.

Pokémon’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle recently confirmed that the first three Pokémon movies will soon stream on YouTube. In fact, the first movie has already arrived on the platform on Friday, July 4. However, the catch is that these movies will arrive on Pokémon’s official YouTube channel for a limited time. This is part of the “Pokémon Movie Summer Watch Party,” which is sort of a YouTube watch-along for the fans.

The three Pokemon movies that you can watch on YouTube for free are:

Pokémon: The First Movie

Pokemon The Movie 2000

Pokémon 3: The Movie

As confirmed on Pokémon’s official post, the watch-along started with Pokémon: The First Movie. The first-ever movie of the Pokémon franchise has already arrived on YouTube on Friday, July 4, at 12 pm PT/ 3 pm EST. Now, the event will continue with Pokémon The Movie 2000 and Pokémon 3: The Movie. However, it has yet to be confirmed whether the Pokémon Company plans to release the next two movies in the following weeks, on Fridays of each week.

Additionally, since the post indicates that the event will continue through the “Summer,” there’s a chance that the movies will be released on the first Friday of each month. If that’s the case, we might see Pokémon The Movie 2000 arriving on YouTube on August 1 and Pokémon 3: The Movie releasing on September 5.

Additionally, the movies will be available for free on Pokémon’s official YouTube channel for a limited time, although it’s unclear how long they will remain on the platform.