Nvidia Announces RTX 5060 Ti: Starting at $379 with DLSS 4 and Extreme Performance Gains

As Nvidia continues to expand its GPU offerings, the variety doesn’t seem to stop. The company has just announced the RTX 5060 family of GPUs, including two different variants of the RTX 5060 Ti, starting at $379. Alongside the desktop family of GPUs, a slew of Nvidia 5060-powered laptops will be making their way to your tables very soon. Let’s talk about them.

Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti Desktop Family Comes with DLSS 4 Performance Gains

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti is the company’s latest desktop offering, catering to mid- and high-end gamers. The GPU features 4608 CUDA cores and a TDP of 180 Watts. Built on the RTX Blackwell architecture, explicitly optimized for neural rendering, the RTX 5060 family also uses Nvidia’s DLSS 4 Frame Generation technology.

DLSS 4 combines super resolution and multi-frame generation and is powered by transformer models. According to Nvidia, the RTX 5060 Ti more than doubles the frame rate compared to previous-generation GPUs like the RTX 3060 Ti.

The company further claims that in real-world scenarios, titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, and Hogwarts Legacy surpass 100 FPS at max settings and 1440p resolution with DLSS enabled. Latency is also significantly reduced, from 176ms on the 3060 Ti to just 81ms on the 5060 Ti under full ray-traced conditions.

Image Credit: Nvidia

You can also expect this level of performance in games like Marvel Rivals, with ultra-low latency powered by NVIDIA Reflex.

DLSS 4 on the RTX 5060 delivers better-than-native image quality, significantly higher performance, and lower latency. In DLSS 4 Quality Mode, the 5060 Ti can reach up to 171 FPS with just 47ms latency, outperforming the 4060 Ti and leaving the 3060 Ti well behind.

Next-Gen AI and Encoding Capabilities

The Blackwell architecture inside the RTX 5060 Ti brings 5th-gen Tensor Cores capable of delivering up to 759 AI TOPS of performance, supporting advanced AI workflows, real-time graphics enhancements, and creative production tools.

Additionally, the upgraded GDDR7 memory and 9th-gen NVENC encoder will ensure smooth handling of demanding tasks like high-resolution video rendering and live streaming.

Nvidia RTX 5060 Desktop Incoming

In addition to the RTX 5060 Ti, Nvidia has confirmed the launch of the standard RTX 5060 desktop GPU. The GPU is built on the same Blackwell architecture and features DLSS 4 support. Like the 5060 Ti, the desktop variant is set to deliver high performance at a more affordable price point.

While Nvidia is yet to detail all specs, the RTX 5060 is expected to offer excellent 1080p and entry-level 1440p gaming performance, making it ideal for mainstream gamers. Alongside DLSS 4, the game will have Nvidia Reflex, promising smooth gameplay with low latency in 2025’s most demanding games.

The Nvidia 5060 will launch in May 2025 with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. With its aggressive pricing of $299 and 8GB VRAM, the 5060 just might become the go-to choice for gamers looking for affordable next-gen performance.

Nvidia RTX 5060-Powered Laptops Also Arrive Soon

Alongside the RTX 5060 Ti, Nvidia has also announced RTX 5060-powered laptops. These machines will be produced by the latest OEMs, including ASUS, HP, Dell, and MSI.

The latest family of GPU laptops will offer up to 144 FPS at ultra settings and come in designs as thin as 14.9mm. The upcoming laptops will be suitable for both gamers and content creators. The company has stated the starting prices for the laptops at $1,099.

Price and Availability

Nvidia has announced that the RTX 5060 Ti will officially launch tomorrow and will come in two variants: an 8GB variant priced at $379 and a 16GB model priced at $429. The standalone GeForce RTX 5060 is scheduled to launch in May 2025 with a starting price of $299.

With that, are you excited for the NVIDIA RTX 5060 GPUs? Let us know in the comments below.