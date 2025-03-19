Nvidia Rebrands Project Digits as ‘DGX Spark’ and Unveils a Larger DGX Station

Nvidia introduced Project Digits, a mini AI supercomputer in January. Now, at GTC 2025, the company has changed its name to ‘DGX Spark’ and opened it for reservations, starting at $3,000. This Mac Mini-sized computer can deliver up to 1 petaflop (1,000 TOPS) of AI performance at FP4 precision. It features the powerful Grace Blackwell GPU with 5th-gen Tensor cores.

On the CPU side, DGX Spark comes with 20 Arm CPU cores. It can be configured up to 128GB of LPDDR5X unified memory and 4TB of NVMe storage. However, the memory bandwidth is limited to just 273 GBps which is a bummer. It comes with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and consumes up to 170W of power. Finally, the DGX Spark runs the Linux-based DGX OS, which is maintained by Nvidia.

Apart from that, Nvidia also unveiled a larger DGX Station which brings the just-announced Blackwell Ultra GB300 GPU. This powerful workstation is designed for developers, researchers, data scientists, and students to run and train large AI models. Nvidia says it delivers “data-center-level performance” on your desk. Nvidia DGX Station | Image Credit: Nvidia

On the memory side, you get a total of 784GB of unified memory. The GPU has access to 288GB of HBM3e memory with a bandwidth of 8TBps and the CPU has access to 496GB of LPDDR5X memory, which can go up to 396GBps. By the way, it features the server-class Grace-72 Core Neoverse V2 CPU.

It appears Nvidia is fiercely competing with Apple’s newly launched M4 Max and M3 Ultra Mac Studios. Finally coming to availability, you can reserve the DGX Spark on Nvidia’s website right away, and it will start shipping in summer this year. DGX Spark will also be available by Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Finally, the DGX Station will be available later this year.