Bleach TYBW Part 4 Receives a Disappointing Update at Anime Expo 2025

Bleach Key Visual
Image Credit: Studio Pierrot (via X/BLEACHanimation)
In Short
  • Studio Pierrot recently confirmed that Part 4 of Bleach: TYBW will release sometime in 2026.
  • The community was expecting a 2025 release date for the final part, so they are clearly disappointed.
  • Fans were also disappointed that the studio didn't release any trailer for the final part of TYBW.

Anime Expo 2025 has been great for the anime community so far. We’ve got interesting production updates on Chainsaw Man: Reze movie and the confirmation on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2. However, things haven’t been great for Bleach fans at the event. Apparently, the entire Bleach fandom was expecting a trailer or an exact release date for Part 4 of the Bleach TYBW Arc – The Calamity. However, Studio Pierrot disappoints fans by giving them nothing except a 2026 release window.

Bleach: TYBW is one of the greatest ongoing anime projects right now. The anime returned with its much-awaited final arc in 2022, and since then, the anime has given us 40 amazing episodes. These episodes were divided into three “Cours” or parts. However, that wasn’t the end of Bleach, as Thousand-Year Blood War is set to return with its fourth and final part, which is titled The Calamity.

Part 3 of Bleach TYBW concluded back in 2024, so fans were expecting the series to follow its previous pattern and return with Part 4 in 2025. However, at Anime Expo 2025, the studio confirmed that the final part will be released sometime in 2026. The delay is obviously disappointing, but what’s more disappointing for fans is that the studio didn’t even release a trailer for the Calamity at the event.

On top of that, instead of giving fans a concrete release date, they gave fans “2026.” Now, the final part might be released in the first quarter of 2026, or it might make us wait until the final quarter of the next year.

So, it’s obvious that some fans are showing their disappointment on social media. For instance, one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: “So all this countdown just for this panel? We waited for the trailer.” Another user wrote: “That’s it? No trailer or something?

Of course, we don’t want the animators to rush and deliver a half-baked season. However, after waiting for all this while, we at least deserve a concrete release window or a fancy trailer. But in the end, all we got is a release window and a new poster.

