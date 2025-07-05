First Doctor Doom Actor Julian McMahon Has Died at 56 After Fighting Cancer

In a heartbreaking update, Julian McMahon, the actor best known for his roles in Nip/Tuck, FBI: Most Wanted, and as the first-ever live-action Doctor Doom in The Fantastic Four, has passed away. Julian McMahon, who brought a chilling presence to Victor Von Doom and left a lasting impact on pop culture, was reported to be dead at the age of 56 in Clearwater, Florida, after a battle with cancer. His loss is deeply felt across both the TV and superhero film communities.

Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

After his passing, Julian McMahon’s wife, Kelly McMahon, spoke to Deadline and confirmed the heartbreaking news. She opened up about his courageous battle with cancer and the immense grief that followed. In her heartfelt statement, she said

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer, Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Julian McMahon is survived by his wife and daughter. His contribution to superhero cinema deserves to be remembered. The way he brought Doctor Doom to life in the Fantastic Four films was something truly unique. While the movies themselves didn’t break records, Julian’s portrayal of Doom stood out, becoming a talking point among fans across the globe and earning its place in pop culture history.

Now, as Robert Downey Jr. gears up to take on the role of Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, let’s not forget the man who did it first. Julian McMahon’s legacy deserves to live on, not just through the generation that watched him, but through all the ones that come after.