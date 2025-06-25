Nvidia Launches Blackwell RTX 5050 GPU with DLSS 4 for Just $249

Nvidia has announced a Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5050 GPU for gamers on a budget. The desktop RTX 5050 GPU starts at $249, and laptops powered by the RTX 5050 GPU begin at $999. What is interesting is that the new RTX 5050 GPU supports Ray Tracing, DLSS 4, and brings support for the AI-powered Multi Frame Generation (MFG) feature.

The RTX 5050 GPU for desktops will start shipping in the second half of July, and the laptop RTX 5050 GPU is available starting today. As for the desktop RTX 5050 GPU, Nvidia says modern games are 60% faster than RTX 3050 in raster and offer 4x better frame rates in supported games, thanks to DLSS 4 technology. It consumes a maximum of 130W at the stock clock speed.

Image Credit: Nvidia

It features 2,560 Blackwell CUDA cores, 5th-gen AI Tensor cores, and 4th-gen Ray Tracing cores. However, on the memory front, you get the older 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 128-bit memory bus. But on the laptop RTX 5050 GPU, you get 8GB of GDDR7 memory, which is 2x more efficient than GDDR6.

Nvidia says the budget RTX 5050 GPU is best for students, anyone upgrading from an older x50-class GPU, and those entering the RTX ecosystem for the first time. Currently, over 125 gaming titles support DLSS Multi Frame Generation, so gamers are going to experience better frame rates on supported titles. Basically, if you have been using the RTX 3050 GPU, the new RTX 5050 GPU is a great upgrade.