Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 Is Officially in Production

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, from the creative minds of CD Projekt Red, is considered one of the best TV adaptations of a video game. Yes, apart from Arcane and Fallout, there’s Edgerunners, which successfully broke the “curse” of bad TV adaptations of video games. Regardless, CD Projekt Red always marketed Edgerunners as a standalone, implying that the series won’t continue for more than one season. However, it seems the studio has changed its mind, as the Polish video game studio recently announced Season 2 of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

The Anime Expo 2025 is ongoing, and anime fans are having a great time with all the latest anime announcements. Well, CD Projekt Red surprised the fandom during the event with the announcement of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2.

CD Projekt Red confirmed on its official website that Studio TRIGGER will return to do the animation for Season 2, which will feature a total of ten episodes. The animation studio did a fantastic job with season 1, so we can expect the second season to deliver the same kind of excellence. Apart from that, Kai Ikarashi will direct the upcoming season, with Masahiko Otsuka and Bartosz Sztybor returning as showrunners and writers.

The confirmation of Season 2 of Edgerunners is surely exciting, but the creators have yet to reveal a release date for the second season.

Also Read: Netflix Is Developing a Brand New Cyberpunk Anime

Season 1 of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners expanded on the world of Night City, as we saw new sets of protagonists, including David Martinez and Lucyna “Lucy” Kushinada. Of course, it was set in the same world as the Cyberpunk game, but the first season of the anime series served as a prequel. It was set around a year before the events of the game. In fact, players began to notice several references to David Martinez within the game after the anime series gained immense popularity.

Regardless, Season 2 of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will continue to bring more untold stories from Night City, but it will be a “standalone 10-episode story.” What does that mean exactly? Well, it means that the second season won’t serve as a sequel to the first season. David Martinez’s story concluded with the first season, and the second season will introduce us to new faces and feature a story that adds more depth to the world of Cyberpunk.