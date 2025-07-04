The Daily Beast Leaks the Superman (2025) Review Before Embargo: Here’s What It Says

Superman (2025) is still a week away from flying into theaters, but the drama? That’s already landed. In a surprising twist, The Daily Beast dropped a review of Superman well ahead of its official release, breaking the review embargo like it was no big deal. Now, breaking embargoes is already a serious no-no in media circles, but what stirred the pot was the tone of the Superman (2025) review itself, extremely negative and borderline provocative.

The review didn’t just offer criticism; it seemed to go out of its way to take shots, which has now put The Daily Beast in some seriously hot water. So, what exactly happened, and why is this such a big deal? Let’s break it all down.

What Did the Daily Beast Review Say About Superman (2025)?

Image Credit: DC Studios (via YouTube/DC, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

In what appears to be an accident, The Daily Beast published the review for Superman (2025) even before the embargo lifted, and the content of that review was borderline provocative. In the content, the writer called James Gunn’s Superman overcrowded, messy, and went to the lengths of calling the movie ‘Silly’, he wrote-

“The movie lacks emotional depth and feels superficial and silly, much like the criticized versions of Justice League.”

Now, the writer in question, Nick Schager, has pretty much proved why he’s not the guy you want reviewing comic book movies. In his Superman (2025) review, he slammed the lighter, more hopeful tone of the film and straight-up compared it to a “Saturday morning cartoon.” Now look, I get that everyone’s got their taste, but come on. That comparison alone shows just how far removed he is from what Superman is really supposed to be.

And while he showered praise on Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, who, I’ll admit, was phenomenal in his own right, it’s still worth noting that Cavill’s version isn’t exactly the Superman from the comics. Schager seems to have missed the point entirely, and with statements like the one he made below, it’s clear he walked into Superman (2025) expecting a sequel to Snyder’s version, not a return to the Superman fans grew up loving. He wrote—

“Saturday morning cartoon come to overstuffed, helter-skelter life. Superman himself is reimagined as a laid-back, well-meaning optimist who says “dude” and saves squirrels, rather than a Christ-like figure.”

In conclusion, don’t let random hot takes on the internet sway your judgment, especially when they come from folks who’ve probably never even touched a Superman comic. Most of the hate stems from expectations rooted in a completely different version of the character. So, here’s my advice: grab your tickets, walk into the theater with an open mind, and decide for yourself what Superman stands for in this new era. Because at the end of the day, your opinion is the only one that should matter.