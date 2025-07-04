Grow a Garden Prehistoric Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

After turning up the heat with the Mega Summer Update, Grow a Garden is now entering the era of deserted lands and predators. Dinosaurs are taking over, and prehistoric plants are the main attractions. If you’re excited about the next update, you have come to the right place. Below you’ll find the Grow a Garden Prehistoric Update release date, regional times, and a live countdown timer.

The Grow a Garden Prehistoric Update is set to go live on July 5, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. As the Jurassic Age begins, expect the Roblox servers to feel the tremors. While updates usually roll out on time, there’s always a chance of delays due to server overload or unexpected bugs. If you’re planning to jump in right at launch, you might face some minor hiccups, so it’s a good idea to enter the game a little early.

As you try to join the game before the update, it might get a little tricky to convert the time. Don’t worry; no matter where you’re playing from, we’ve got you covered. Below is the full release schedule for the Grow a Garden Prehistoric Update across different time zones.

US (East) : July 5 at 10:00 AM ET

: July 5 at 10:00 AM ET Brazil : July 5 at 11:00 AM BRT

: July 5 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : July 5 at 4:00 PM CET

: July 5 at 4:00 PM CET Russia : July 5 at 5:00 PM MSK

: July 5 at 5:00 PM MSK India : July 5 at 7:30 PM IST

: July 5 at 7:30 PM IST Philippines : July 5 at 10:00 PM Manila Time

: July 5 at 10:00 PM Manila Time China : July 5 at 9:30 PM CST

: July 5 at 9:30 PM CST Japan : July 5 at 10:30 PM JST

: July 5 at 10:30 PM JST Australia : July 5 at 11:30 PM AEDT

: July 5 at 11:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: July 6 at 1:30 AM NZDT

Don’t want all these calculations? Although the game already provides a timer in-game, below the Shop button, it can feel too much to launch the game every time. So, join us as we count down the release time together. Here is a countdown timer for the Grow a Garden Prehistoric Update release date:

Grow a Garden Prehistoric Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Prehistoric Update is live now!

Prehistoric Event

New Dinosaur eggs and pets

New Seeds and Gears

Fresh weather events and mutations

As you can figure out from the name, the Prehistoric update will feature an event with the same name. If we look at the latest leaks and rumors, this event will feature hourly quests and a weekly reward based on it. And if we go by the previous quest-based Grow a Garden updates, the Prehistoric event will also feature new eggs and seed packs as rewards. So, expect more pets in our Grow a Garden pets tier list after the update drops.

If there is a weekly reward at the end, it is possibly the seed the developers teased already. Yes, we might finally see a competitor for Candy Blossom in Grow a Garden. Which means, a seed might finally dethrone it from our seeds tier list.

Moreover, the official event banner also suggests the dinosaurs as pets, which is a great addition. I can’t wait to grab the Raptor in my hands and groove to DJ Jhae’s disco event. Speaking of events, just like in any other Grow a Garden update, expect a couple of weather and admin events from this one.

What do you think will be the new regular weather released in Grow a Garden Prehistoric Update? Are you joining the game early to collect new Grow a Garden mutations? Let us know in the comments.