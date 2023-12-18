Home > Hardware > RTX 4080 & 4070 Super Launch Details Leak, 4090 Mistakenly Listed

RTX 4080 & 4070 Super Launch Details Leak, 4090 Mistakenly Listed

Satyam Kumar
Nvidia RTX 40 Super Leak
In Short
  • RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4080 Super, and RTX 4070 Ti Super GPUs are expected to launch at CES 2024.
  • The GPUs will become available in the market starting from January 17.
  • A different leak shows 24 different RTX 4090 Super GPU models listed on a European retailer, but an RTX 4090 Super is reportedly not part of the lineup.

Nvidia RTX 40 Super graphics cards are coming very soon! Nvidia is expected to release its refreshed RTX 40 Super series lineup at CES 2024. Now, the launch details of RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super graphics cards have been leaked. We now have key details revealing when each of these GPUs is launching and when the embargo is lifting on product reviews & unboxing of RTX 40 Super graphics cards.

The latest leak comes through Videocardz, who has not shared the source of the leak. Reportedly, this is the official communication that will be sent to various media fraternities regarding the launch of new Nvidia RTX 40 Super graphics cards.

Leaked embargo details
RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4080 Super, and RTX 4070 Ti Super Launch Details Leaked | Source: Videocardz
As the leak states, the product announcement for all RTX 40 Super GPUs will be on January 8th, 2023. The timing is noted to be 9 AM (PST). After the unveiling, Nvidia has slightly different dates for when these new graphics cards are launching in the market. Below are the exact release dates of RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super as stated in the leak:

RTX 40 Super GPULeaked Launch Date
RTX 4070 SuperJanuary 17, 2023
RTX 4070 Ti SuperJanuary 24, 2023
RTX 4080 SuperJanuary 31, 2023
RTX 40 Super GPUs Launch Date Leaked

VideoCardz also states that other models are planned, which are not shown as part of this leak. Reportedly, Nvidia could be planning to launch an RTX 4090D (China-exclusive) and RTX 3060 (6GB VRAM) GPUs too. Overall, January 2024 is an exciting time for Nvidia with the upcoming launch of several RTX 40 Super graphics cards!

These ‘Super’ GPUs are expected to be slightly more performant. However, we will have to wait and see how much Nvidia boosts performance for these new GPUs as compared to the non-Super variants. Apart from performance upgrades, Nvidia is also expected to increase the VRAM capacity on the aforementioned RTX Super GPUs launching at CES 2024.

RTX 4090 Super Accidentally Leaked; Not Actually Coming

NVIDIA Super Leaked
Source: Proshop.de/Videocardz

In a turn of events, a new leak centering around European retailer shows several RTX 4090 Super graphics cards being listed. The listings have since been taken down. When they were up, Videocardz reported product listings of 24 different RTX 4090 Super graphics cards were online on the website.

Most probably, this was actually a mistake on the retailer’s end. As per the previous leak, RTX 4090 Super is not an upcoming GPU by Nvidia. We can expect the RTX 4080 Super to trail behind the RTX 4090 in terms of performance. But it probably won’t feature the behemoth’s 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

We will definitely update you as more details on the Nvidia RTX 40 Super graphics cards emerge. What are your thoughts on the refresh from Nvidia? Are you planning to upgrade your GPU soon? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE Videocardz
Satyam Kumar

Highly passionate about technology. Major expertise in PC hardware, the VR industry, esports-centric gear, and other gadgets. In my spare time, I'm usually researching exciting hardware breakthroughs or playing competitive games.

