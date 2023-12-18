RTX 4080 & 4070 Super Launch Details Leak, 4090 Mistakenly Listed

Nvidia RTX 40 Super graphics cards are coming very soon! Nvidia is expected to release its refreshed RTX 40 Super series lineup at CES 2024. Now, the launch details of RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super graphics cards have been leaked. We now have key details revealing when each of these GPUs is launching and when the embargo is lifting on product reviews & unboxing of RTX 40 Super graphics cards.

The latest leak comes through Videocardz, who has not shared the source of the leak. Reportedly, this is the official communication that will be sent to various media fraternities regarding the launch of new Nvidia RTX 40 Super graphics cards.

RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4080 Super, and RTX 4070 Ti Super Launch Details Leaked | Source: Videocardz

As the leak states, the product announcement for all RTX 40 Super GPUs will be on January 8th, 2023. The timing is noted to be 9 AM (PST). After the unveiling, Nvidia has slightly different dates for when these new graphics cards are launching in the market. Below are the exact release dates of RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super as stated in the leak: RTX 40 Super GPU Leaked Launch Date RTX 4070 Super January 17, 2023 RTX 4070 Ti Super January 24, 2023 RTX 4080 Super January 31, 2023 RTX 40 Super GPUs Launch Date Leaked

VideoCardz also states that other models are planned, which are not shown as part of this leak. Reportedly, Nvidia could be planning to launch an RTX 4090D (China-exclusive) and RTX 3060 (6GB VRAM) GPUs too. Overall, January 2024 is an exciting time for Nvidia with the upcoming launch of several RTX 40 Super graphics cards!

These ‘Super’ GPUs are expected to be slightly more performant. However, we will have to wait and see how much Nvidia boosts performance for these new GPUs as compared to the non-Super variants. Apart from performance upgrades, Nvidia is also expected to increase the VRAM capacity on the aforementioned RTX Super GPUs launching at CES 2024.

RTX 4090 Super Accidentally Leaked; Not Actually Coming

Source: Proshop.de/Videocardz

In a turn of events, a new leak centering around European retailer shows several RTX 4090 Super graphics cards being listed. The listings have since been taken down. When they were up, Videocardz reported product listings of 24 different RTX 4090 Super graphics cards were online on the website.

Most probably, this was actually a mistake on the retailer’s end. As per the previous leak, RTX 4090 Super is not an upcoming GPU by Nvidia. We can expect the RTX 4080 Super to trail behind the RTX 4090 in terms of performance. But it probably won’t feature the behemoth’s 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

We will definitely update you as more details on the Nvidia RTX 40 Super graphics cards emerge. What are your thoughts on the refresh from Nvidia? Are you planning to upgrade your GPU soon? Let us know in the comments below.