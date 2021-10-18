Apple Brings Back MagSafe Charging with the New MacBook Pro

Last year, Apple surprisingly brought back its much-loved MagSafe charging system with the launch of the iPhone 12 series, which laid the groundwork for similar magnetic wireless charging systems in the Android universe. Following this, the rumor mill started suggesting that the Cupertino giant is aiming to bring back its magnetic quick-release charging system to its MacBook Pro models. And guess what? Apple has brought back the MagSafe charging system with the launch of the latest M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models today.

For those unaware, Apple ditched the MagSafe charging system on MacBook models around five years back and replaced it with USB-C ports for charging. Although it was the ideal move at the time, the removal of the MagSafe system was pretty sad as it was a much-loved feature of the MacBook devices.

So, at its Unleashed hardware event, Apple introduced its latest MacBook Pro models with its newest in-house chipsets – the M1 Pro and M1 Max (not M1X), a new MagSafe 3.0 charging system, more ports, and an SD card slot.

Amongst these, the return of the MagSafe charging system is truly one of the biggest highlights of the new MacBook Pro models. The new MagSafe 3.0, as per Apple, has a new design and supports more power delivery capabilities than the previous system. However, it is worth mentioning that users would still be able to charge the device via the onboard Thunderbolt ports.

New MagSafe 3 connector on MacBook Pro

Other than this, Apple has included more ports aboard the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models than ever. So, users will not require a third-party adapter to connect additional displays, devices, and other peripherals anymore.

Also, the company has added a ton of new features to the latest MacBook Pro models. For starters, the new MacBook Pro devices come with a notch at the front to house an upgraded 1080p webcam. The company also added an improved speaker system to the devices, with the 16-inch model packing a 6-speaker array with Spatial Audio support. Also, the company ditched the infamous touch-bar on previous MacBook Pro models with the launch of the latest models.

So, what are your thoughts on the return of the MagSafe charging system on the latest MacBook Pro models? Are you willing to upgrade your old MacBook device to the latest ones? Check out the India pricing of the new 14-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips via the attached link. Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.