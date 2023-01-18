Apple Introduces New MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and Max Chips

Apple has launched the new 2023 MacBook Pro models with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The new 14-inch and 16-inch models succeed last year’s models with the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors and are claimed to boast better performance and longer battery life. Check out the details below.

2023 MacBook Pros: Specs and Features

The new MacBook Pro models are expected to be 6 times faster rendering and 2 times faster color grading than the Intel-based MacBook Pro. The laptops come with Wi-Fi 6E and HDMI to support up to 8K displays, and more.

The new M2 Pro chip comes with up to a 12-core CPU and a 19-core GPU to ensure 20% better performance and up to 30% better graphics than the M1 Pro chip. It can process images 80% faster than Photoshop. As for the M2 Max chip, it can go up to 38 GPU cores for a 30% better graphics performance than the M1 Max chip and has a more powerful media engine than M2 Pro.

The new MacBook Pros come in 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch screen sizes. It’s a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s up to 32GB of unified RAM (configurable up to 64GB) and 1TB of SSD storage (configurable up to 8TB).

The new Macs come with up to 22 hours of battery life, 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, and MagSafe 3 charging. Additional details include Dolby Atmos support, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Ventura, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

Mac mini with M2 and Pro Chips

Apple has also announced the new Mac mini with the new M2 and M2 Pro chips for faster CPU and GPU performance. It supports up to 24GB of unified memory, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.3, Studio Display and Magic accessories, and more.

Price and Availability

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 (~ Rs 1,63,000) and the new 16-inch MacBook Pro has a starting price of $2,499 (~ Rs 2,03,000). They are now up for pre-booking and will be available, starting January 24.

The new Mac mini starts at $599 (~ Rs 48,800) and will also be available, starting January 24.