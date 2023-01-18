Here’s How Much the New MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips Cost in India

Apple recently launched the refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The new laptops offer better performance and longer battery life, along with a ProMotion Liquid Retina XDR display and many more features. If the new machines intrigue you, have a look at their Indian prices below.

2023 MacBook Pro Price in India

The new MacBook Pro models start at Rs 2,49,900 and will be available in a number of configurations. Apple has also launched the M2 Pro-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, which starts at Rs 1,99,900. You can check them out below.

14-inch MacBook Pro

M2 Pro, 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU: Starts at Rs 2,49,900 and goes up to Rs 5,09,900

M2 Max, 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU/38-core GPU: Start at Rs 3,09,900 and goes up to Rs 6,29,900

16-inch MacBook Pro

M2 Max, 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU: Starts at Rs 3,49,900 and goes up to Rs 6,49,900

You can have a look at the price of the configurations that suit you the best over here. The laptops can now be pre-booked via Apple’s website and will be available to buy, starting January 24. These will come in Space Grey and Silver colors.

A Spec Sheet Recap

The new 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch MacBook Pros come with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that offer up to 15.9 times better video transcoding on Final Cut Pro. The chips include a 12-core CPU, up to 38 cores of GPU, up to 96GB of unified memory, and 8TB of SSD storage.

The laptops can deliver up to 22 hours of video playback and include a Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600 nits of peak brightness. They support a 1080p front camera, spatial audio, Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI output, Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe, a 3.5mm audio jack, Touch ID, the Magic keyboard, and more.

So, are you planning to buy any of the new 2023 MacBook Pro models? Let us know in the comments section below.