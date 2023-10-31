M3 MacBook Pro Lineup with a New Space Black Color Officially Introduced

Apple finally held its ‘Scary Fast‘ event and launched the new M3 chip, along with the new MacBook Pros. This includes the 14-inch and 16-inch models with the M3, the M3 Pro, and the M3 Max chips and has also led to the discontinuation of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and its Touch Bar! Here’s a look at the new MacBook Pros below.

M3 MacBook Pro: Specs and Features

The new MacBook Pro lineup is powered by the latest M3 chip, which is based on the 3nm process, which is industry-first and provides 30% improved performance cores and 50% improved efficiency cores as compared to the M1 chip. The M3 chip family supports up to 16 CPU cores and 40 GPU cores (something massive!). Plus, there come interesting features like hardware-based ray tracing and the new Dynamic Coaching to allow memory to be used in hardware in real time. There’s support for up to 128GB of RAM, up to 60% faster Neural Engine performance, and more.

The new MacBook Pro models have a Liquid XDR display with 1600 nits of peak brightness and 20% brighter SDR content, the ProMotion tech for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 1 billion colors, and Dolby Atmos. There are three variants of the new MacBook Pros; the 14-inch one with the M3 chip, the 14-inch and 16-inch ones with the M3 Pro chip, and the 14-inch and 16-inch models with the M3 Mac chip.

The M3 MacBook Pro supports up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 1TB of SSD (configurable up to 8TB) while the M3 Pro MacBook Pros support up to 36GB of unified RAM and 8TB of storage. The M3 Max MacBook Pros have the same screen sizes and can support a massive 128GB of RAM. The new MacBook Pro lineup can provide up to 22 hours of battery life with a 100Wh battery, which is termed the “longest battery life ever on a Mac.“

This comes with a 140W USB-C Power adapter. All of them run macOS Sonoma with features like widget support, enhancements for video-calling features, the enhanced Game mode, and so much more. There’s a 1080p FaceTime camera with an advanced image signal processor and support for a Hi-Fi six-speaker system with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The I/O ports include three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), a MagSafe 3 port, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Additionally, the new M3 MacBook Pros come with Touch ID, a backlit keyboard, and much more.

Price and Availability

The new M3 MacBook Pro starts at $1,599 (~ Rs 1,33,000)) and will be up for grabs, starting November 7. These can now be pre-order via Apple.com. There’s also a new Space Black for the M3 Pro and the M3 Mac MacBook Pros, along with the Silver color. The M3 MacBook Pro comes only in Space Grey and Silver colorways. These are also sustainable products and are made of 100% recycled aluminum.