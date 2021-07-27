Realme is gearing up to launch the first-ever Android smartphone with a MagSafe-like magnetic charging system. Dubbed the Realme Flash, this smartphone will come with magnets underneath the back panel and will use a puck-like magnetic charger to wirelessly charge the device. It is similar to what we have seen with Apple’s MagSafe charging system for its latest iPhones.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth started teasing this device on Twitter yesterday. The tweets were followed by a GSMArena report that revealed the Realme Flash moniker. It also added that Realme will be the first Android phone maker to launch a device with a magnetic charging system. This development was recently confirmed by Sheth via an official tweet. You can check out the tweet right below.

Meet realme Flash, World's 1st Android Phone with Magnetic Wireless Charging⚡ RT & reply with #realmeFlash if you are ready to experience its magnificent attraction. #realmeTechCharging #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/6rZhk42Hgg — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) July 27, 2021

Now, for those unaware, we recently saw Realme file multiple trademark applications for a MagSafe competitor. As per the filings, Realme’s magnetic wireless charging system will be called MagDart and will use a magnetic charger to wirelessly charge Realme Flash.

As per the report, Realme’s MagDart chargers will be physically bulkier than what Apple offers. However, the MagDart chargers are confirmed to deliver charging speeds of more than 15W, which will reportedly make Realme’s magnetic-wireless charging solution the fastest in the world. Moreover, the MagDart chargers are also reported to come with a USB-C port and a cooling fan to battle thermal issues.

As for the Realme Flash smartphone, the device will reportedly flaunt a curved display with a punch-hole selfie camera at the top left. There will also be a triple-camera setup at the back, although details about the lenses are unavailable as of now. Under the hood, the Realme Flash will pack the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, as per the report. It will run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

There are no more details available about the upcoming MagDart magnetic charger or Realme Flash smartphone yet. However, going forward, we can expect Realme to share more information, so stay tuned for updates.

Featured Image Courtesy: GSMArena