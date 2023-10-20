AMD Unveils Threadripper 7000 Series High-End Desktop Processors

Just a couple of days after Intel unveiled its latest 14th-Gen Raptor Lake Refresh desktop processors, AMD unveiled the latest Threadripper 7000 series desktop processors today. AMD is now looking to redefine the high-end processor market with this lineup, empowering people to accelerate computing performance greatly in every task – whether it’s architecture, design, or content creation. So, let’s check out the new features of AMD’s new Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs for desktop platforms!

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series Desktop Processors: Details

As the name suggests, AMD Threadripper 7000 is the company’s latest high-end desktop processor lineup. The total core and thread count and overall computing performance are much higher on Threadripper as compared to your standard consumer-oriented chips such as the Ryzen 9. So yes, this is the true beast when it comes to CPU power, competing with the likes of the Xeon series by Intel.

AMD says their Threadripper processors are used majorly in the entertainment industry for the purposes of film production. According to the company, their existing Threadripper 5995WX chip is already a class-leading chip, delivering 37% better Autodesk Maya performance as compared to the Xeon W-3495.

The new Threadripper 7000 series looks forward to innovate further and unlock a new ceiling when it comes to CPU performance. David McAfee, a Corporate VP at AMD says the company never stops pushing the limits, and so their new Threadripper 7000 high-end desktop processors are launching today.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000 WX: Up to 96 Cores & 192 Threads

The Threadripper Pro 7000 WX series offers up to 96 cores & 192 threads. This is on the top-end Ryzen Threadriper 7995WX model, which has a boost clock of 5.1 GHz and a staggering 480MB of total cache. The TDP of this chip is 350W.

Talking about the processor’s architecture, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000 WX CPUs are built on the leading Zen 4 architecture by AMD. The manufacturing process used here is 5nm, and these processors support DDR5 memory of up to 8 channels. These processors also offer up to 48 PCIe 5.0 lanes.

AMD has confirmed that upcoming PCs from companies like Dell (Precision Workstations), Hewlett Packard (HP Z Series Workstations), and Lenovo will include the new Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000 WX series processors. The processor variants under the Threadripper Pro 7000 series have been detailed below: CPU Variant Total Core & Thread Count Clock Speed (Base/Boost) Total Cache TDP (Thermal Design Power) Ryzen Threadripper

Pro 7995WX 96 Cores, 192 Threads 5.10 GHz (Boost) / 2.50 GHz (Base) 480MB 350W Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX 64 Cores, 128 Threads 5.10 GHz (Boost) / 3.20 GHz (Base) 320MB 350W Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7975WX 32 Cores, 64 Threads 5.30 GHz (Boost) /4.0 GHz (Base) 160MB 350W Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7965WX 24 Cores, 48 Threads 5.30 GHz (Boost) / 4.20 GHz (Base) 152MB 350W Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7955WX 16 Cores, 32 Threads 5.30 GHz (Boost) / 4.50 GHz (Base) 80MB 350W Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7945WX 12 Cores, 24 Threads 5.30 GHz (Boost) / 4.70 GHz (Base) 76MB 350W AMD Ryzen 7000 Pro WX Series Lineup

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series: Up to 64 Cores & 128 Threads

The non-Pro lineup of Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series processors is also pretty impressive. The top-end model offers up to 64 Cores & 128 Threads, being the Ryzen Threadripper 7980X, has a boost clock of up to 5.10 GHz. By the way, this processor costs an eye-watering $4,999 in the US, so it’s definitely one of those computer parts that are so high-end that an entire PC could be built well under the price of this single CPU product.

AMD says the Threadripper 7000 series will offer the ultimate overclockable high-end desktop experience. The performance and efficiency potential have been maximized thanks to the 5nm-based Zen 4 architecture. This lineup supports up to 48 PCIe 5.0 lanes, the same as the Pro series. Below are the CPU variants under AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series, and their respective prices. CPU Variant Total Core & Thread Count Clock Speed (Base/Boost) Total Cache TDP (Thermal Design Power) Price (USD) Ryzen Threadripper 7980X 64 Cores, 128 Threads 5.10 GHz (Boost / 3.20 GHz (Base) 320MB 350W $4,999 Ryzen Threadripper 7970X 32 Cores, 64 Threads 5.30 GHz (Boost / 4.00 GHz (Base) 160MB 350W $2,499 Ryzen Threadripper 7960X 24 Cores, 48 Threads 5.30 GHz (Boost / 4.20 GHz (Base) 152MB 350W $1,499

Well, as you can tell, the latest Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series desktop processors are no joke. There are two motherboard chipsets that AMD has said to be compatible – one being the WRX90, and the other is the AMD TRX50 chipset. The WRX90 has been mentioned to support of up to 2TB of DDR5 5200 MHz RAM, while the TRX50 supports up to 1TB of DDR5 5200 MHz RAM. These processors also come with AMD’s latest technologies such as AMD Pro Business Ready Support, AMD Shadow Stack, overclocking support, and more.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series: Availability

The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series desktop processors will be available starting from November 21st, 2023 when it comes to DIY retailers as an individual CPU product. AMD has also confirmed that by the end of 2023, many system manufacturers such as Dell, HP, and Lenovo will start shipping systems with the Ryzen Threadripper PRO WX-Series processors. So, what are your thoughts on these Ryzen Threadripper 7000 desktop processors? Let us know in the comments below.