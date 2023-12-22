AMD Launches Ryzen 7 5700 CPU; Best Budget AM4 Processor?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has just unveiled a new desktop processor for the AM4 socket. This is not the latest one as AM5 and is actually the last-generation motherboard socket. AMD Ryzen 5000 processors launched for AM4 motherboards back in early 2021.

However, after almost four years, AMD is updating the Ryzen 5000 CPU lineup with a new Ryzen 7 5700 desktop processor. It has AMD Zen 3 architecture, being built on TSMC 7nm FinFET manufacturing process.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700 Specifications | Source: AMD

The TDP goes up to 65W, and the processor is unlocked for overclocking. A stock CPU cooler will also be included with the Ryzen 7 5700, the AMD Wraith Stealth. Ryzen 7 5700X was already available, but the non-X variant was not launched until recently.

The official website of AMD lists that this processor was launched back in April 2022. However, this CPU was launched today and was not available back then. Before this launch, the Ryzen 7 5700 was mentioned in a few leaks.

The motherboard manufacturer GIGABYTE had even mentioned the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 as a compatible CPU model for the X570 AORUS Extreme motherboard. But, as we said, this particular AM4 CPU had not launched until today.

1st Shop (USD)

7600 : $250



8700G : $340

8600G : $240

8500G : $190

5700X3D : $260

5700 : $180

5600GT : $150

5500GT : $130— 188号 (@momomo_us) December 21, 2023

Talking about the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 specifications, it has a boost clock of up to 4.60 GHz. It has 8 cores and 16 threads. While pricing for this AMD processor has not come out, the hardware leaker @momomo_us on X (formerly Twitter) has reportedly found the initial pricing for several upcoming AMD processors.

This includes a Ryzen 7 5700, mentioned to cost $180, hinting that this selection will be a sub $200 chip. Ryzen 8000G and a few other new Ryzen 5000 Series processors were also mentioned here.

Should You Buy AMD Ryzen 7 5700 CPU for AM4 Motherboard?

Image Courtesy: AMD

AMD Ryzen 7 5700 CPU is on the AM4 socket, so that it will support any AM4 motherboard. According to the specifications page of this CPU, the following motherboards are compatible with Ryzen 7 5700: X570, X470, X370, B550, B450, B350, and A520. You can update your BIOS using this guide (mandatory) and upgrade your CPU easily.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor definitely has some capable specifications and is an excellent CPU to accelerate your multi-core heavy workloads. It has no integrated graphics, so you will need a suitable GPU to pair it with.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is technically the best AM4 CPU you can get. If you have an older AM4 motherboard, the 5800X3D still offers enough CPU performance to never end up with bottlenecking issues in the latest games, even when paired with the best GPUs of today.

However, it costs more – but non-3D V-Cache AM4 processors (such as Ryzen 7 5700/5600) have affordable prices.

You can definitely pick the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 as your next CPU if your preference is to get better multi-core performance without breaking the bank. While the Ryzen 5 5600 remains to be the most affordable and value-for-money CPU overall, the Ryzen 5 5700 is the best budget AM4 CPU if you value the multi-core capabilities of your processor.

What do you think about the new AMD Ryzen 7 5700? Will you be getting it? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!