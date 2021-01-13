CES 2021 is underway right now and tech companies are busy showing off their latest offerings to the consumers. One of these is AMD and they have unveiled new Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile processors powered by its latest Zen 3 cores. The chipmaker unveiled 13 new mobile processors, 3 new Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors, and 2 new desktop processors under the latest 5000-Series.

These new chipsets are to offer tremendous performance and longer battery lives for computer systems to do more and be more productive. As per the company’s claims, with up to 8 of their latest Zen 3 cores, the new AMD 5000-Series processors are the “best processors in the world for thin and light notebooks”.

The company’s latest “Zen 3” architecture is “a ground-up redesign of the legendary ‘Zen’ family”. So, with this at the core of its gaming processors, next-gen gamers will notice amazing single-core performance, reduced latencies, and energy efficiency. You can check out the new SKUs right here:

Now, upgrading from its previous H-series mobile processors, the company unveiled a new “HX” class for its latest 5000 series processors. Its flagship Ryzen 9 5980HX chipset comes with an 8-core/16-thread design, offering a base frequency of 3.3GHz. And as these are unlocked for overclocking, the frequency can go up to 4.8GHz, which is pretty impressive.

Coming to the next-gen AMD processors for thin and light notebooks, the company unveiled the new Ryzen 5000 U-Series Mobile chipsets. These, according to the company, will offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life with general use and 21 hours with movie playback. Moreover, these chipsets will offer major improvements in both single-threaded and multi-threaded performance. As per AMD, the single-core performance will see improvements of up to 16% when compared to its competition.

The company also unveiled 3 new Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors for higher-end computer systems. These feature up to 64 cores, 128 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, support for 8 channel memory, integrated AMD PRO security technologies.

Conclusively, the company showed off its new line of desktop processors, the Ryzen 9 5900 and the Ryzen 7 5800. Although the new desktop processors come with all the latest AMD technologies, these will be exclusively available on pre-built computer systems from the company.

AMD’s latest 5000-Series Mobile processors will be powering the upcoming laptops of companies like HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, and more. These will be available as soon as the first quarter of 2021.