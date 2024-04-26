Android 15 Will Let You Force Dark Mode on Any App

Dark mode in apps and across the UIs was easily one of the most popular customization options till today. Most of the apps have added native support for dark mode on Android, but there are still a few that don’t have it. For them, Google is preparing to add a feature to Android 15 that will force dark mode on them.

We all have at least one app on our Android device that doesn’t support dark mode. However, the new “Make all apps dark” option should finally make it go dark. Android heads may already know about a similar “override force-dark” feature in Android’s developer options that, well, forces dark mode. Image Courtesy: Mishaal Rahman

While it does the same thing, according to Mishaal Rahman, the latest “make all apps dark” feature supports even more apps. Google says the “override dark-mode” feature is intended for developers. However, apps can opt out of the same, making the option useless. This leaves users with an option to invert colors, which messes up the colors on your screen.

Mishaal (via Android Authority) says the feature was available in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 and has remained hidden ever since. Once enabled, users can find it in Settings > Accessibility > Color and motion. Here’s an example of how the app will look before and after enabling this feature. Image Courtesy: Mishaal Rahman

The new “Make all apps dark” option could arrive in one of the upcoming Android 15 Beta builds. Mishaal says it is completely functional in his testing, and it is about time Google flips the switch. Android 15 Beta 2 is scheduled for after Google I/O 2024 so maybe it will arrive in the same. What are your thoughts about the feature? Let us know in the comments below.