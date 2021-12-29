Xiaomi Watch S1, TWS Earphones 3, New Mi Pad 5 Pro Variant Introduced

Following a lot of hype and anticipation, Xiaomi finally introduced the Xiaomi 12 flagship series and the next-gen MIUI 13 platform. In addition to these, it has also launched the new Xiaomi Watch S1, a new variant of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, and the Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3. So, let’s check out the details of these products.

Xiaomi Watch S1

Starting with the Xiaomi Watch S1, it falls in the premium category and comes with a stainless steel chassis and a sapphire glass coating. It has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and a circular-dial watch, much like the Xiaomi Watch Color from last year.

There’s support for over 117 different sports modes, a heart-rate sensor, and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring. It also supports third-party apps.

There is support for NFC payments and GPS. The Watch S1 also comes with a microphone and a speaker for making calls while connected to the smartphone. The device is backed by a 470mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of battery life with mixed usage.

It also gets 5ATM certification for water resistance and runs the new MIUI Watch. The Watch S1 comes with three strap options, two out of which are leather and the other one is a silicone-based strap. The silicone-strap model comes at CNY 1,049 (~Rs 12,309), while the leather-strap variants cost CNY 1,199 (~Rs 14,069).

Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3

Xiaomi has also introduced a new pair of TWS called Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3. The new Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 offers noise cancelation of up to 40dbs with three modes (Air Travel mode, Office mode, Daily mode) and supports HiFi audio. The earphones also come with touch-controls for music playback and voice assistants and can connect two separate devices simultaneously.

The Xiaomi earbuds can run for up to 32 hours when paired with its dedicated charging case, while a single charge can deliver up to 7 hours of battery life for the earbuds. Additionally, it comes with Bluetooth version 5.2, USB Type-C port for charging, Qi wireless charging, IP55 water and dust resistance, and more.

The new Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 is priced at CNY 499 (~Rs 5,852). However, it will be initially available to pre-order at CNY 449 (~Rs 5,265) in China.

New Mi Pad 5 Pro Variant and More

Xiaomi has also launched a new variant of the Mi Pad 5 Pro. The new Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is similar to the previous Mi Pad 5 Pro, which the company launched earlier this year before it dropped the Mi branding.

The new model packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage for improved performance. This one is a Wi-Fi-only model. Previously, Xiaomi released an 8GB RAM model of the Mi Pad 5 Pro LTE version.

The new model sports the same 11-inch 2.5K LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz stylus sampling rate, and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. Under the hood, the device packs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset as the Mi Pad 5 Pro. In the camera department, there is a dual-camera setup at the back: a 13MP primary lens and a 5MP depth sensor. There is also an 8,600mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

It also has an eight-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. The device is expected to run the latest MIUI 13 Pad out of the box and will be available to pre-order in China at a price of CNY 3,099 (~Rs 46,900). Although, it will be available at CNY 2,999 (~Rs 35,000) as part of an introductory offer.

The company also added a new white-colored variant of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro protective keyboard case and a stylus priced at CNY 399 (~Rs 4,679) and CNY 349 (~ Rs 4,000), respectively. They will be available to pre-order in China soon.

In addition, the company has introduced the Xiaomi Paipai portable wireless display projector — a casting device of sorts — which supports 4K@30fps, high-definition picture quality, and more. It is priced at CNY 499 (~ Rs 5,800).

These are currently exclusive to the Chinese market and there’s no word on when these products will reach other markets.