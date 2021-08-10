Alongside the Mi Mix 4 with an under-display selfie camera, Xiaomi has also launched the long-rumored Mi Pad 5 tablet series in China today. The company has stepped foot back into the tablet market after a long time. The Mi Pad 5 series includes two variants, including the standard Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro.

Both the Mi Pad 5 models come with Snapdragon chipsets, high refresh rate displays, fast-charging support, and more. So without further ado, here are the key specs and features of the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro.

Mi Pad 5/ Mi Pad 5 Pro: Specifications

Starting off with the design, the Mi Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro boast the exact same design. They look exactly like the Apple iPad Pro, especially when you take the keyboard case and stylus into account (more of these below). These tablets from Xiaomi are 6.86mm in thickness and weigh ~515 grams.

The similarities don’t end there. Both the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro feature the same 11-inch 2.5K (WQHD+) LCD display on the front. The panel boasts a resolution of 2560 x 1600p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The panel here supports a 240Hz stylus sampling rate as well.

Moreover, the display also supports P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, True Tone (similar to Apple’s iPad), HDR10, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and more. There’s a same-size bezel that runs around the display and houses an 8MP selfie camera in both models.

This is where the similarities between the Mi Pad 5 models end. You have a different Snapdragon chipset on both models, a dual rear-camera setup on the Pro variant as opposed to a single rear camera on the standard one. And the vanilla Mi Pad 5 has a bigger battery.

As for what’s under the hood, the Mi Pad 5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC whereas the standard Mi Pad 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 860 chipset. This is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM (LPDDR4X on Mi Pad 5) and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. If you were wondering if the Xiaomi tablets support 5G or not, well, the answer is yes. But, there’s a catch. Only one Mi Pad 5 Pro variant, 8GB + 256GB, supports 5G connectivity.

As for the cameras, Mi Pad 5 Pro includes a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP depth sensor. The 5G variant swaps out the 13MP sensor with a 1/1.25-inch 50MP sensor. The standard variant, on the other hand, skips on the 5MP depth sensor and includes only a single 13MP sensor on the rear. The Pro variant also offers an eight-speaker surround sound experience (four to handle high frequencies and four for the low and mids) and Dolby Atmos support.

There’s also a minor difference in the connectivity technologies offered by the 2 tablet variants. While the Pro variant supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, the vanilla Mi Pad 5 supports only Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 out-of-the-box. The tablets also run MIUI for Pad based on Android 11.

Moreover, Mi Pad 5 Pro includes a massive 8,600mAh battery with 67W wired fast-charging support via the USB-C port at the bottom. The standard Mi Pad 5, on the other hand, comes equipped with a bigger 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

As for the color variants, the standard Mi Pad 5 will be available in 3 colorways – black, white, and green. The Pro variant, on the other hand, skips on the green and comes in black and white colorways.

Mi Pad 5/ Mi Pad 5 Pro: Accessories

Alongside the Mi Pad 5 series, Xiaomi has also launched a couple of accessories to go along with it. This includes the Mi Smart Pen and keyboard case, both of which look and work in a manner similar to Apple’s iPad Pro accessories.

The Mi Smart Pen supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt writing, and quick wireless charging. As you can see in the GIF below, just like the Apple Pencil, you can attach the stylus to the edge of the Mi Pad 5 to charge it. Xiaomi claims that Mi Smart Pen will work for 8 hours on a single charge.

The Smart Pen even supports an iPadOS 15-like Quick Note feature, and comes with 2 buttons – one to change input color and the other to quickly use the eraser. Xiaomi has priced its stylus at CNY 349 (~Rs. 4,000)

The second accessory launched for the Mi Pad 5 series is the keyboard case. It uses a pogo pin interface and magnets to attach to the tablet. Plus, the keyboard case includes 63 keys with 1.2mm key travel for a comfortable typing experience. It supports keyboard shortcuts, is priced at CNY 399 (~Rs. 4,600), and comes in 3 colorways to match the Mi Pad – white, green, and black.

Mi Pad 5/ Mi Pad 5 Pro: Price and Availability

In what may come as a surprise to many, the Mi Pad 5 series is priced starting at just CNY 1,999 (~Rs. 22,900) in China. The vanilla Mi Pad 5 comes in two configurations, listed as under:

Mi Pad 5 (6GB+128GB) – CNY 1,999 (~Rs. 22,900)

– CNY 1,999 (~Rs. 22,900) Mi Pad 5 (6GB+128GB) – CNY 2,299 (~Rs. 26,375)

The higher-end Mi Pad 5 Pro, on the other hand, is priced starting at CNY 2,499 (~Rs. 26,670) in China. You can find the prices of all the RAM + storage configurations right below:

Mi Pad 5 Pro (6GB+128GB) – CNY 2,499 (~Rs. 26,670)

– CNY 2,499 (~Rs. 26,670) Mi Pad 5 Pro (6GB+256GB) – CNY 2,799 (~Rs. 32,116)

– CNY 2,799 (~Rs. 32,116) Mi Pad 5 Pro (8GB+256GB) and 5G support – CNY 3,499 (~Rs. 40,150)

Talking about the availability, there is currently no information on whether the Mi Pad 5 series will make its way outside China or not. We will update you if we learn anything about the India launch of the Mi Pad 5 series. So, stay tuned for more information.