Xiaomi 14 Civi Launches in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

When the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro went official in China back in March, it certainly seemed like an interesting device that the Indian market should have a taste of as well. Well, today, the Xiaomi 14 Civi has finally gone official in India with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Going by its moniker, the phone seems to directly fall under the Xiaomi 14 series of devices. The full list of specifications and pricing of the Xiaomi 14 Civi has been revealed as well. So, let’s take a look!

Xiaomi 14 Civi Specifications

Talking about the display first, the Xiaomi 14 Civi features a 6.55-inch 1.5K Curved AMOLED display. The panel features a fast 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, it also comes with DCI-P3 color gamut coverage backed by HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. Xiaomi also claims that the 14 Civi’s panel can display 68.7 billion colors precisely.

As for the peak brightness, it’s 3000 nits. On top, you get to see Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection as well. The handset also features a dual stereo speaker setup backed by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. There’s also a dedicated Xiaomi Pascal T1 Signal Enhancement Chip for improved signal strength. The 4nm chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x 8533 Mbps RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

Moving on to optics, there’s a Leica 50MP Light Hunter 800 primary image sensor with OIS at the helm of a triple rear camera setup. The secondary sensor is a Leica 50MP 50mm telephoto sensor with OIS, and the tertiary sensor is a Leica 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree FOV.

At the front, there are two 32MP shooters, one the primary, and the other, an ultra-wide sensor. There’s 4K recording on all five cameras too. You also get to see AI features like the AI Expansion, AI Magic Erase, and AI Portrait Mode features.

When it comes to battery power, there’s a 4,700mAh unit fueling the Xiaomi 14 Civi. This rated battery capacity is coupled with 67W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, there’s Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC support as well. There’s also GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and Beidou.

In terms of software, the phone comes with Android 14-based HyperOS right out of the box. It’s backed by 3 years of software updates and 4 years of security patches. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Price in India and Availability

The India pricing of the Xiaomi 14 Civi starts at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. There’s also a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 47,999. As for availability, the phone will go on its first sale via Flipkart, Mi.com, and partner retail stores on June 20. There are additional bank offers that bring the price of these variants down to Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.