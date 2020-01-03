After originally announcing the Xiaomi Watch Color, followed by various leaks giving away the watch’s specifications, live images, and even the price, Chinese giant Xiaomi has launched the smartwatch in China.

The Xiaomi Watch Color comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 1,540 color combinations, and a 14-day battery life. Here’s the complete spec-sheet for the Xiaomi Watch Color:

Display 1.39-inch AMOLED circular display;

454x454 pixels Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0;

NFC;

GPS + GLONASS Sensors Heart-rate sensor;

Accelerometer;

Gyroscope;

Geomagnetic sensor;

Barometric sensor;

Ambient light sensor Water Resistance 5ATM (~50m) Battery 420mAh;

14-day battery life Price ￥799 (~₹8,000)

The watch case itself is available in three colors: Black, Gold, and Silver.

Xiaomi has priced the watch at ￥799 in China, which is around ₹8,000. However, there is no information on whether the company will launch the Xiaomi Watch Color anywhere outside its home country. The watch is already available to purchase in China, but I wasn’t able to find it on Xiaomi’s Chinese website, or on Gearbest, Banggood, or Aliexpress.