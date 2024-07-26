8 Best AI Photo Editor Tools in 2024

While traditional photo editors have a steep learning curve, AI photo editors can get things done in a jiffy. You don’t have to learn all the different ways to isolate your subject in photos and apply new adjustments. New AI tools for photo editing allow you to quickly select a part of an image and make adjustments using a text prompt. So, I have picked the best AI tools for photo editing that can help streamline your workflow and make image editing easier for you.

1. Adobe Photoshop

If you are looking for a complete photo editor with support for AI tools, there is no better option than Adobe Photoshop. Yes, it has a steep learning curve and the Adobe suite is quite expensive, but Adobe Photoshop offers a complete package for professional users. You can both inpaint and outpaint with Photoshop.

It allows you to fill or remove objects using Generative Fill and lets you expand the boundary of any image using Generative Expand. Simply select a part of the image, and recreate new variations using the Generate Similar tool. You can also retouch photos using natural prompts.

Next, you can remove the background seamlessly and add a new one with lighting and shadows intact. Not only that, you can also generate new images inside the Photoshop editor itself. To get started, you can follow our tutorial on how to use Photoshop’s AI Generative Fill tool.

2. Pixlr Express

For those who are looking for a free AI tool for photo editing, Pixlr Express is the best service out there. It has a user-friendly interface so even beginners can start using it. Best of all, free users get 50 AI credits, and every AI generation consumes just 1 credit. You just have to sign up and create a free account.

The best part about Pixlr Express is that you get nearly all of the premium Adobe Photoshop features for free. You have Generative Fill that allows you to generate or replace anything on the image using a simple prompt. Next, you can expand the boundary of the image, swap faces, transform images, remove and generate new backgrounds, and much more.

Furthermore, you can upscale images and make them sharp by removing noise. Simply put, for general users, Pixlr Express offers everything you would need in an AI photo editor, and mostly for free. By the way, you can add 200 more AI credits by simply paying $2.99.

3. Adobe Firefly

If you don’t want to buy the expensive Photoshop plan, Adobe has you covered through its Firefly service. You can use the web version of Adobe Firefly, which is its generative AI model. Surprisingly, it allows users to upload images and perform both inpainting and outpainting jobs. And you get 25 free credits every month.

With Adobe Firefly, you can insert new items or remove them from an existing image. You can even expand images, which is great. It lets you select a part of the image using a brush and then you can enter the prompt to modify the image as you like it.=

Simply put, after Pixlr Express, I would strongly recommend users try out Adobe Firefly as it’s free to use, unlike Photoshop.

4. Picsart AI Photo Editor

Picsart has also developed a powerful AI photo editor, however, to use the AI tools, you will have to get the paid plan. Nevertheless, if you want an easy-to-use AI photo editor, you can bet your money on Picsart. It lets you remove and add objects, apply AI effects and filters, upscale your images, and more.

In addition, you can remove the background and generate new ones. AI sketch lets you transform your image with a simple prompt. The AI avatar maker from Picsart can reinvent your selfies in different styles. To sum up, Picsart photo editor comes with more than 20 AI tools to cover a wide range of image editing needs.

5. Luminar Neo

Luminar Neo is one of the most powerful AI photo editors for Windows and macOS. It’s indeed costly, but again, if you are a professional user, you should definitely check it out. Luminar Neo takes advantage of Generative AI technology to enhance your images. You can erase objects and expand images, remove the sky background, and replace it with a funky one.

Image Courtesy: Skylum.com

There are also tons of AI tools to relight images, add background blur to portraits, apply studio lights, remove noise, upscale images, and more. That said, keep in mind that Luminar Neo costs $11.95 per month if you opt for the subscription plan. In case you want to get a lifetime license, it costs $249, a one-time payment.

6. Canva Pro

Canva has also integrated AI photo editing tools, but they are only available to paid Canva Pro users. Free users can access basic image editing tools. With Canva Pro, you can remove backgrounds from images, use a brush to select a part of the image and add new objects using a text prompt. You can use the Magic Edit feature to transform your photos using AI.

Image Courtesy: Canva

Then you have Canva’s Magic Eraser tool to remove unwanted objects from the image. You can also enhance and retouch photos using the AI-powered Auto-adjust feature. And its Magic Grab tool can quickly isolate the subject from the image and you can grab text as well.

Finally, you can expand images and generate new AI images. If you want a straightforward AI tool for photo editing, Canva Pro offers a lot in a user-friendly interface.

7. Remini

For Android and iOS, Remini is one of the best AI photo enhancer apps featuring several AI tools to transform your selfies and images. If you want to edit human faces using AI, Remini is the app you should consider. It allows you to beautify your face, remove noise, and correct closed eyes. Next, you can unblur photos, and create a high-resolution image with a simple tap.

Moreover, you can generate vintage photos of yourself or create professional-looking headshots from your selfies. It also lets you create cartoon pics and many other avatars. While the app is free, some of the AI tools are exclusive to paid users. So go ahead and try out the app. If it manages to impress you, you can choose to get the paid plan.

8. Let’s Enhance

Let’s Enhance is not an AI photo editor, but it offers a crucial feature that allows you to upscale photos and generate high-resolution images for free. It ranks among the best AI image upscaler tools and offers batch upscaling too. On top of that, it lets you apply color enhancements, adjust image lighting, and remove backgrounds too.

As for image upscaling, well, Let’s Enhance can generate images up to 2x resolution under the free plan. If you opt for the paid plan, you can generate even higher-resolution images. Keep in mind that while the service is free, you will have to create a free account to get started.

BONUS: ChatGPT Dall -E 3 Inpainting

In case you are unaware, OpenAI recently added image editing to ChatGPT, which is powered by the Dall -E 3 model. Having said that, you can’t upload and edit your existing images with ChatGPT. You can generate an image in ChatGPT using the Dall -E 3 model and then apply edits on top of it.

Simply click on the generated image in ChatGPT, and click on the brush icon on top. Now, select a part of the image and you can now enter the text prompt as to how you want to modify it. The new image will be generated right away. This is the beginning of image editing on ChatGPT.

We hope that OpenAI extends the functionality and brings more photo editing tools to ChatGPT.

So that wraps up our list of the best AI photo editors. I personally use Pixlr Express for AI photo editing as it’s free and works pretty well for a wide variety of use cases. Which one is your favorite tool? Let us know in the comments below.