Home > AI > What is SearchGPT, the ChatGPT Search Engine? Explained

What is SearchGPT, the ChatGPT Search Engine? Explained

Arjun Sha
comment Comments 0
In Short
  • OpenAI has finally unveiled its AI-powered ChatGPT search engine aka SearchGPT, challenging both Google and Perplexity.
  • SearchGPT is currently available in a limited prototype. Users can join the waitlist to receive access.
  • OpenAI says SearchGPT will be eventually integrated into ChatGPT to improve the search experience.

Nearly two months ago, we reported that OpenAI is preparing to launch its ChatGPT search engine. Today, the hot AI startup has unveiled SearchGPT in a limited prototype. OpenAI’s AI-powered search engine is released amid accusations that Google is abusing its search monopoly, highlighted by Reddit’s decision to block all search engines, except Google. In this context, the introduction of ChatGPT’s search engine is particularly significant. So to learn more about ChatGPT search aka SearchGPT, read on.

What is ChatGPT Search aka SearchGPT?

SearchGPT is an AI-powered search engine developed by OpenAI. It’s designed to give answers instantly using authentic and relevant sources from the web. Currently, SearchGPT is in the prototype phase and users need to join the waitlist before using the new ChatGPT search engine.

check weather with chatgpt search engine
Image Courtesy: OpenAI

SearchGPT is accessible from chatgpt.com/search and later on, the new search experience will be integrated into ChatGPT itself. It can provide real-time and localized information with proper attribution of the sources. In addition, you can ask follow-up questions and continue the conversation intuitively.

Related Articles
OpenAI Launches GPT-4o mini Model; Faster and Cheaper Than GPT-3.5 Turbo
Arjun Sha Jul 19, 2024
ChatGPT’s New Voice Mode Rollout Is Delayed, Confirms OpenAI
Arjun Sha Jun 26, 2024

ChatGPT search also brings visual results such as YouTube videos, images, graphs, etc. to enhance the search experience. It also has a sidebar with all the source links where you can engage with search results from the web and find more information.

To deliver information from authentic sources, OpenAI has partnered with many media outlets including The Atlantic, News Corp, WSJ, The Sun, TIME magazine, Vox Media, Financial Times, Le Monde, Prisa Media, American Journalism Project, Associated Press, Axel Springer, and more.

chatgpt search engine results
Image Courtesy: OpenAI

Besides these partners, the ChatGPT search engine can also crawl other sources from the web. For this purpose, OpenAI has developed its “OAI-SearchBot” that can crawl links from the web. OpenAI says this bot is not used to crawl content to train its AI models.

Overall, SearchGPT feels like an alternative to Perplexity AI and Google’s AI Overview. It’s not an alternative to traditional search engines such as Google Search, Bing, DuckDuckGo, etc. One of the interesting things I noticed is that with SearchGPT, it seems OpenAI is no longer relying on Bing’s search index. OpenAI seems to have developed its own web crawler and uses content from its media partners to answer queries.

Related Articles
The New York Times Sues OpenAI and Microsoft Over Copyright Infringement
Arjun Sha Dec 28, 2023
Claude 3.5 Sonnet vs ChatGPT 4o vs Gemini 1.5 Pro: Anthropic is Back
Arjun Sha Jun 21, 2024

How to Join SearchGPT Waitlist?

  • Head over to chatgpt.com/search and click on “Sign in to join waitlist.” You can sign in with your OpenAI account, free or paid.
join waitlist for searchgpt
  • Next, click on “Join the waitlist”. Once your account is approved, you will receive an email.
sign in to join searchgpt waitlist

So that is the new search engine by OpenAI and it looks pretty interesting. OpenAI is stepping up and challenging Google’s dominance in the search space. It will be interesting to see how this pans out. Anyway, that is all from us. What are your thoughts on OpenAI’s new search engine? Will you be using it? Let us know in the comments below.

#Tags
#AI#chatGPT#featured#OpenAI#SearchGPT

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Also Read
8 Best AI Photo Editor Tools in 2024
8 Best AI Photo Editor Tools in 2024
Author Arjun Sha
10 Best AI Tools for Research: Consensus, Scite, Elicit & More
10 Best AI Tools for Research: Consensus, Scite, Elicit & More
Author Arjun Sha
How to Use Llama 3.1 405B AI Model Right Now
How to Use Llama 3.1 405B AI Model Right Now
Author Arjun Sha
How to Fix ChatGPT Error in Moderation
How to Fix ChatGPT Error in Moderation
Author Arjun Sha
Vidnoz AI: The Effortless Tool to Create Stunning AI Videos in Minutes
Vidnoz AI: The Effortless Tool to Create Stunning AI Videos in Minutes
Author Partner Content
Boost Your Image Quality to the Max with Aiarty Image Enhancer
Boost Your Image Quality to the Max with Aiarty Image Enhancer
Author Partner Content
Gemma 2 vs Llama 3: Best Open-Source AI Model?
Gemma 2 vs Llama 3: Best Open-Source AI Model?
Author Arjun Sha
Load More