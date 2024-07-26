What is SearchGPT, the ChatGPT Search Engine? Explained

Nearly two months ago, we reported that OpenAI is preparing to launch its ChatGPT search engine. Today, the hot AI startup has unveiled SearchGPT in a limited prototype. OpenAI’s AI-powered search engine is released amid accusations that Google is abusing its search monopoly, highlighted by Reddit’s decision to block all search engines, except Google. In this context, the introduction of ChatGPT’s search engine is particularly significant. So to learn more about ChatGPT search aka SearchGPT, read on.

What is ChatGPT Search aka SearchGPT?

SearchGPT is an AI-powered search engine developed by OpenAI. It’s designed to give answers instantly using authentic and relevant sources from the web. Currently, SearchGPT is in the prototype phase and users need to join the waitlist before using the new ChatGPT search engine.

Image Courtesy: OpenAI

SearchGPT is accessible from chatgpt.com/search and later on, the new search experience will be integrated into ChatGPT itself. It can provide real-time and localized information with proper attribution of the sources. In addition, you can ask follow-up questions and continue the conversation intuitively.

ChatGPT search also brings visual results such as YouTube videos, images, graphs, etc. to enhance the search experience. It also has a sidebar with all the source links where you can engage with search results from the web and find more information.

To deliver information from authentic sources, OpenAI has partnered with many media outlets including The Atlantic, News Corp, WSJ, The Sun, TIME magazine, Vox Media, Financial Times, Le Monde, Prisa Media, American Journalism Project, Associated Press, Axel Springer, and more.

Image Courtesy: OpenAI

Besides these partners, the ChatGPT search engine can also crawl other sources from the web. For this purpose, OpenAI has developed its “OAI-SearchBot” that can crawl links from the web. OpenAI says this bot is not used to crawl content to train its AI models.

Overall, SearchGPT feels like an alternative to Perplexity AI and Google’s AI Overview. It’s not an alternative to traditional search engines such as Google Search, Bing, DuckDuckGo, etc. One of the interesting things I noticed is that with SearchGPT, it seems OpenAI is no longer relying on Bing’s search index. OpenAI seems to have developed its own web crawler and uses content from its media partners to answer queries.

How to Join SearchGPT Waitlist?

Head over to chatgpt.com/search and click on “Sign in to join waitlist.” You can sign in with your OpenAI account, free or paid.

Next, click on “Join the waitlist”. Once your account is approved, you will receive an email.

So that is the new search engine by OpenAI and it looks pretty interesting. OpenAI is stepping up and challenging Google’s dominance in the search space. It will be interesting to see how this pans out. Anyway, that is all from us. What are your thoughts on OpenAI’s new search engine? Will you be using it? Let us know in the comments below.