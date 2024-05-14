Home > AI > How to Use ChatGPT 4o Right Now

How to Use ChatGPT 4o Right Now

  • Early access to ChatGPT 4o is being rolled out to paid users currently. However, free users can also check out the model from the Playground.
  • The new GPT-4o model is accessible through the web, ChatGPT's Android and iOS apps, and the ChatGPT macOS app.
  • We have also added a download link for the ChatGPT macOS desktop app.

OpenAI announced its latest GPT-4o (‘Omni’) model at the Spring Update event. The company also opened up access to its flagship model to both free and paid users. While paid users are getting early access to the GPT-4o model on ChatGPT, free users can also check out the model right away. In addition, we have added the download link of the ChatGPT macOS desktop app. On that note, let’s find out how to use ChatGPT 4o on the web, Android, iPhone, and macOS.

Use ChatGPT 4o on the Web

OpenAI said that the GPT-4o model will be available on ChatGPT to everyone, including free and paid users. Currently, it’s being rolled out to paid users, but over the next few weeks, free users can also access the GPT-4o model on ChatGPT. The steps remain the same.

  • Head to chatgpt.com (visit) and sign in with your account.
  • Next, click on the drop-down menu in the top-left corner and select “GPT-4o“.
choose chatgpt 4o model
  • Now, you can start using ChatGPT 4o. In my testing, it was pretty fast and intelligent at generating responses.
using chatgpt 4o model
Use ChatGPT 4o on Android and iOS

Again, ChatGPT Plus users are getting early access to the GPT-4o model on Android and iOS. Free ChatGPT users will also get access in the coming weeks.

  • Go ahead and install the ChatGPT app (Android / iOS) on your smartphone.
  • Next, sign in with your account.
  • After that, tap on the 3-dot menu in the top-right corner and choose “GPT-4o“.
  • Now, you can start your conversation with OpenAI’s latest Omni model. It also supports the latest Voice Mode chat, however, on Android, it doesn’t support interruptions yet.
use chatgpt 4o on android and iphone

Use GPT-4o on OpenAI Playground

While OpenAI has not rolled out free access to the GPT-4o model on ChatGPT, if you want to access it anyhow, you can do so from the OpenAI Playground. The latest model is accessible even for free users. Keep in mind that Playground is designed for developers, but general users can also test the latest models here.

  • Launch OpenAI Playground (visit) in your browser and log in with your account.
  • Next, click on the drop-down menu in the top-left corner and select the “gpt-4o” model.
select gpt-4o model in openai playground
  • You can now send instructions and start testing the model for free.
use gpt-4o in openai playground
Download the ChatGPT App for macOS

OpenAI has also launched the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS. If you are subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, you can start using the new ChatGPT app on your Mac. Here are the steps to download it.

  • Go ahead and download the ChatGPT macOS app from here. You can also log in to ChatGPT and the download link should appear on the homepage.
download chatgpt macos app
  • Next, install the DMG file and run the ChatGPT app.
  • Now, log in to your account and you should have access to the GPT-4o model on the ChatGPT macOS app. Keep in mind, OpenAI is rolling out access in a phased manner so it may take some time before the approval comes through.
run chatgpt macos app

So this is how you can access and use the latest OpenAI model. In my testing, the GPT-4o model has really shown great promise with fast and intelligent responses. In terms of performance, it’s much better than the GPT-4 model. So go ahead and check it out by yourself.

