X (Twitter) is Training Grok AI with Your Data; Here’s How to Disable It

In Short
  • In case you are unaware, X (formerly Twitter) is already training its Grok AI on your X posts, by default.
  • X didn't inform users about this change or seek user consent before training its Grok AI model on X posts.
  • You can disable Grok AI training on X posts from the web version of X. Head to Settings and privacy > Privacy and safety > Grok and disable the checkbox.

You may not be aware but X (formerly Twitter) is already using your X posts to train its Grok AI model, by default. An X user (h/t @EasyBakedOven) has found a Data Sharing page for Grok inside X’s settings which is turned on by default. It reads “Allow your posts as well as your interactions, inputs, and results with Grok to be used for training and fine-tuning” and the setting is turned on.

The egregious part is that Musk-led X didn’t seek user consent or even inform users before turning on AI training on their X posts. Not only that, the setting to disable AI training is not available on the X app. You will have to move to the web version of X to disable it. Besides your X posts, your chats, and interactions with Grok AI can also be used for training its AI model.

On Grok’s help center page, it further says, “To continuously improve your experience, we may utilize your X posts as well as your user interactions, inputs and results with Grok for training and fine-tuning purposes. This also means that when you interact with Grok, your interactions, inputs and results may be used to train and enhance the system’s performance.

If you want to disable AI training on your X posts, here are the steps to follow.

Disable Grok AI Training on Your X Posts

Currently, you can’t disable AI training on your posts via the X app. You will have to move to the web version of X to turn off AI training. Here’s how to do it.

disable AI training on X posts for Grok
  • You can also open Settings and privacy > Privacy and safety > Grok. Here, you can turn off AI training on your X posts.
setting to turn off grok AI training on X posts

So this is how you can opt out of AI training on your X posts. Tech companies are increasingly using user data to train their AI model, and in most cases, without user’s consent. Recently, we found out that Meta is training its AI on Instagram and Facebook photos. Only after the training run, Meta informed all its users, and the process to opt out was made needlessly complex.

Just so you know, OpenAI also trains its AI on private chats with ChatGPT. Thankfully, there is now a way to opt out of ChatGPT AI training. Lastly, if you have any questions, let us know in the comments below.

