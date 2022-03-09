Seven out of the Top 10 Most-Selling Smartphones of 2021 Are iPhones

Last year, we saw Xiaomi surpass Samsung to become the largest smartphone maker in the world. However, none of these companies were able to beat Apple when it came to the number of spots on the list of the top 10 most popular smartphones in the world. It is dominated by Apple, with Samsung and Xiaomi taking only one or two spots on the list. Here’s a look at which phones topped the list.

iPhone 12 Is the Top-Selling Phone in 2021

Reputable market research firm Counterpoint Research recently published a list of the top-selling smartphones in the world. It is revealed that the iPhone 12 was the most popular device in the market with 2.9% of the total sales. This was followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max (2.2%), iPhone 13 (2.1%), iPhone 12 Pro (2.1%), and the iPhone 11 (2.0%). Hence, iPhones were able to lead the top five spots on the list.

The iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max sat on the eighth and ninth positions, respectively.

Image: Counterpoint Research

The report notes that the top-three iPhone models contributed 41% to Apple’s total smartphone sales, despite the delay in the release of the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 13 series made up for that as it outsold its predecessor following its launch last year.

Surprisingly, the iPhone 11 was able to remain in the top five. The device saw a major price cut in India after Apple discontinued the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Last year, the device sold like hot cakes during the holiday season. Furthermore, the iPhone SE 2020 was also in the eighth spot, suggesting that there is a large market for compact iPhones.

Samsung seemingly did not have the greatest of the years, with only one entry-level Galaxy A12 smartphone finding its way on the list. Similarly, Xiaomi also could not compete with Apple, with only the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A taking a couple of spots on the list and contributing 22% to the company’s total smartphone sales.

So, Apple iPhones continue to dominate the smartphone market amidst an ongoing chip shortage across the world. This year, Apple is said to bring 120Hz ProMotion displays and the biggest RAM upgrade to its iPhone 14 series. Going forward, we shall see whether Apple is able to maintain its position in the market or surpassed by its competitors. Meanwhile, let us know your thoughts in the comments below!