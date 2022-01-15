All iPhone 14 Models Now Expected to Come with a 120Hz ProMotion Display

Apple introduced the 120Hz ProMotion display with the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max just a few months ago. To get that, you are required to spend over a lakh rupees in India. But, that could change with the iPhone 14 series, for we could get a 120Hz ProMotion display even on the relatively affordable iPhone 14 models as well.

iPhone 14 Series with ProMotion Display Incoming

Another popular analyst Jeff Pu suggests that the ProMotion display won’t be limited to just the Pro models and is most likely to reach all models. And that includes the standard iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This means that if you are a fan of a 120Hz screen on an iPhone, you might not necessarily have to spend a fortune on it.

For those who don’t know, the 120Hz ProMotion display allows for a change in refresh rate depending upon the displayed content. This keeps the scrolling smooth while ensuring the battery doesn’t drain too quickly.

It is also suggested that all the iPhone 14 models will come with 6GB of RAM. Earlier, the Pro models were expected to come with 8GB of RAM.

However, there will be something reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Past leaks and even the recent information by Pu hints at the presence of a 48MP camera on these phones, which will prove to be a major camera upgrade since the iPhone 6s series. For this, Apple is likely to support both 48MP and 12MP modes with the help of pixel binning. Pixel binning will improve low-light shots.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro is also expected to feature a “hole + pill” display design, which will also be a first for both Apple and the tech world. The non-Pro models could stick to the notch, though. All iPhone 14 models are also likely to come with bigger batteries, improved camera features, an A16 Bionic chipset, and more.

Since these are currently rumors, we advise you to take them with a pinch of salt and wait for more details to pop up online. We will keep you updated on them, so stay tuned.

Featured Image Courtesy: Jon Prosser