iPhone 14 Pro to Come with the Biggest RAM Upgrade Ever: Report

Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series this year and we have already seen numerous rumors and leaks regarding the upcoming phones. We now have fresh information on the purported iPhone 14 Pro, which is likely to see a major upgrade this year, marking yet another first for an iPhone. Here’s what it is all about.

iPhone 14 Pro to Get 8GB of RAM

A blog post on Naver suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max will be equipped with 8GB of RAM, which will be a first for an iPhone and an upgrade from the 6GB of RAM on the iPhone 13 Pro models. Although, in Android standards, this clearly isn’t big a deal for they have safely reached the 18GB of RAM mark!

This information comes from supply chain sources, which reveal that the iPhone 14 Pro’s memory components have been confirmed.

It is also reported that the schedule for mass production is on a rise. This information was tipped by analyst Jeff Pu. It is also speculated that the non-Pro models, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will come with 6GB of RAM, which is also an upgrade from the non-Pro iPhone 13 devices.

Previous rumors have also hinted at a 120Hz ProMotion display for all the iPhone 14 models. It remains to be seen how this pans out. Other rumored details speculate the presence of a 48MP main camera (another first for an iPhone) on the Pro models. Apple is likely to use both 48MP and 12MP camera modes, so as to ensure that low-light photography is improved without losing on the details.

Additionally, we can expect to see significant design changes with the presence of a punch-hole screen, instead of a notched one. A hole + pill design is expected too, but we are not sure of what Apple will choose. Some camera upgrades, the inclusion of a bigger battery, performance upgrades, and more are also expected.

Since these details are just rumors, we will need to wait for Apple’s word on this. We are most likely to get official details at the time of the iPhone 14 launch, which will take place sometime in September. Until then, keep holding onto the rumors, which we will provide you with for sure, and let us know your thoughts on the iPhone 14 series in the comments below!

Featured Image Courtesy: MacRumors