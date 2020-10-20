In what could well be the precursor to a grueling battle between Intel and AMD in the mainstream segment in years, leaked benchmarks of the all-new Ryzen 5 5600X CPU seemingly shows the chip outperforming the Core i5-10600K by a significant margin. The benchmark figures were outed by noted leakster, @TUM_APISAK, who tweeted the Ryzen 5 5600X performance numbers in the SiSoftware Sandra benchmark suite.

In the benchmark, the Ryzen 5 5600X apparently scored 255.22 GOPS and 904.38 Mpix/s in Processor Arithmetic and Processor Multi-Media tests as opposed to the 224.07 GOPS and 662.33 Mpix/s notched up by the Core i5-10600. While the comparative figures themselves are noteworthy, what makes them really impressive is the fact that while the Intel chip comes with a 125W TDP, the AMD chip runs at just 65W.

AMD announced the Ryzen 5 5600X earlier this month after a slew of leaks, rumors and official teasers over the past few months. It is the most affordable one in the company’s Zen 3 lineup that also includes the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X, as well as the Ryzen 7 5800X.

The 5600X is a hexa-core chip with 12 threads and, as mentioned already, comes with a 65W TDP. It has a base frequency of 3.7GHz and a boost frequency of 4.6GHz. Unlike its three other Zen 3 stablemates that will ship without bundled heat sinks and fans, it will ship with a Wraith Stealth cooler and has been priced at $299 (~Rs. 21,000).

Following the Zen 3 launch, AMD is expected to unveil its Radeon RX 6000-series ‘Big Navi‘ GPUs based on the RDNA 2 architecture on October 28. They are expected to compete against Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3000-series cards.