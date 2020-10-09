Following a slew of leaks, speculations and official teasers over the past few months, AMD has finally announced its Ryzen 5000 series of desktop processors based on Zen 3 micro-architecture. The lineup includes the Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X desktop CPUs. All are compatible with AMD 500 (A520, B550 and X570) motherboards after a BIOS update. They will be available at retail starting November 5.

Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X

The top-of-the-line 5950X is the most powerful chip in the lineup with 16 cores and 32 threads. It has a base frequency of 3.4GHz, boost frequency of 4.9GHz and a TDP of 105W. It is priced at $799 (~Rs. 58,000) in the US. The other Ryzen 9 chip, the 5900X, is a 12-core unit with 24 threads and, ships with a base clock of 3.7GHz and a boost clock of 4.8GHz. It is priced at $549 (~Rs. 40,000). Neither processor will ship with a stock cooler.

Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X

Aimed at more mainstream users, the Ryzen 7 5800X comes with 8 cores, 16 threads and a 105W TDP. It has a base clock of 3.8GHz and a boost clock of 4.7GHz. It is priced at $449 (~Rs. 32,000) and will also ship without a stock cooler like its Ryzen 9 counterparts. The most affordable one of the lot, the Ryzen 5 5600X, is a hexa-core chip with 12 threads and a 65W TDP. It has a base frequency of 3.7GHz and a boost frequency of 4.6GHz. It will ship with a bundled Wraith Stealth CPU cooler and has been priced at $299 (~Rs. 21,000).

Future Roadmap

AMD has already announced that it will launch its Radeon RX 6000-series ‘Big Navi‘ GPUs based on the RDNA 2 architecture on October 28. They are expected to compete against Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3000-series cards. Rumors suggest that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will both ship with Big Navi chips, but let’s hope we get an official confirmation of that at the upcoming event.

Featured Image Courtesy: AMD