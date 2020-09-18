OnePlus 8T leaks and rumors started flowing in this month. We saw the possible design of the phone, key specifications, and the camera design. The latest development sheds light on the launch date of the handset. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal (via MySmartPrice), the OnePlus 8T will launch on October 14.

Agarwal says the company will globally announce the handset through a virtual event. However, the tipster mentions that the date may slightly change due to the pandemic, in the worst case. OnePlus has not officially revealed or teased the launch date yet.

In case you’re wondering, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7T last year on September 26, followed by 7T Pro and 7T Pro McLaren Edition on October 19. It is in the air that OnePlus will not launch the 8T Pro this year.

Recalling the specifications, the OnePlus 8T is said to sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is still some confusion in the processor used. While Android Central reports that the company will use the latest Snapdragon 865+ in the handset, serial leakster Onleaks claims that OnePlus will stick to Snapdragon 865 SoC.

In terms of optics, OnePlus’ L-shaped camera setup has a primary 48MP shooter. You also get a 16MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is said to be a 32MP sensor.

As per previous reports, OnePlus will launch the 8T in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. We could expect a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charge. The device will launch with OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

Since the alleged launch date is still almost four weeks away from now, we could expect the company to officially announce the launch event by then. We will be updating you if there are changes in the launch date, so stay tuned for updates.