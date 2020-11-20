Poco M3 is confirmed to arrive next week on 24th November. Before we could get any official teasers from the company, the design and key specifications for Poco M3 have leaked online today. It will be a successor to the Poco M2, which was a Redmi 9 Prime rebrand in India.

Right off the bat, you can notice that the rear panel of the Poco M3 closely resembles a limited edition OnePlus phone. The extended camera module with the Poco branding reminds us of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition, which debuted in China earlier this month. The camera module extends over the entire width of the rear panel.

The Poco M3 appears to include a triple rear camera system, tipped to be helmed by a 48MP primary sensor. It will be accompanied by an ultra-wide and macro sensor. This can be seen as a downgrade over the Poco M2, which offers a quad rear-camera setup. But, the loss of a depth sensor will hardly be upsetting.

Turning our attention to the front, Poco M3 houses a waterdrop notch. This is said to be a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display. There’s no mention of a high refresh rate in the report, so we assume it will be a standard 60Hz panel. You also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which doubles as the power button, on this phone.

The render was shared by 91Mobiles, courtesy of reputable tipster Ishan Agarwal. It has further been revealed that Poco will swap out the gaming-centric Helio G-series chipset aboard the Poco M2 in favor of the Snapdragon 662 on the Poco M3. You will find at least 4GB RAM, along with a huge 6,000mAh battery and 18W fast-charging.

Poco M3 is expected to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 10 4G that will soon make its debut in China. The smartphone is said to arrive in 3 color variants – black, yellow, and blue. We expect the Poco M3 to launch in India over the coming weeks.