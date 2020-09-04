Rumors and leaks about the OnePlus 8T are starting to come thick and fast as the company gets ready to launch its next-gen flagship in the coming weeks. Just days after leaked renders gave us our first look at the upcoming device, a new report now seems to have revealed some of its key tech specs. According to Android Central, the OnePlus 8T will ship with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display just like the OnePlus 8, but with a 120Hz panel like the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The report further claims that the device will ship with quad-cameras at the back, headed by a 48MP primary sensor. The setup also apparently includes a 16MP wide-angle module, a 5MP macro shooter and 2MP portrait camera. The other confirmed specs include the Snapdragon 865+ chipset alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device is also said to ship with Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11.

There’s no more info on the OnePlus 8T at this time, including the rest of the tech specs, pricing or a possible launch date. However, the report suggests that it might go official either by the end of this month or in early October, which will be in line with OnePlus’ launch schedule over the past few years. Overall, the OnePlus 8T may not be a major update over its predecessor, but one would hope that the little changes will make for a better and more polished smartphone overall.

So, are you excited about the OnePlus 8T? Or are you more interested in the upcoming OnePlus ‘Clover’? Let us know in the comments down below.