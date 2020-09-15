After being spotted in the source code earlier this month, the OnePlus 8T has made another appearance online today – in the form of a new leak. The leak (via Pricebaba) comes in the form of renders and key specifications from renowned leakster Onleaks.

According to the report, the company will stick to a flat display on the OnePlus 8T. The device has a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner for accommodating the selfie camera. You can also see the new rear camera design and the aquamarine color of the device here. Take a look at the renders below:

1 of 4

The OnePlus 8T will reportedly feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Contradicting Android Central’s report, Onleaks claims that OnePlus 8T will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

As per the report, there are at least two RAM and storage variants for the OnePlus 8T – 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The device will run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 and is likely to be the first OnePlus phone to run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Coming to the camera, OnePlus has used an L-shaped camera setup which looks similar to a number of recently-launched Samsung and Oppo phones. The primary sensor is a 48MP shooter (which is rumored to be an upgraded version of the sensor aboard the OnePlus 8), accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is said to be a 32MP sensor.

OnePlus will most likely include a 4,500mAh battery aboard this device. The biggest upgrade, however, is that the OnePlus 8T may support 65W Warp Charge at last. It should be a significant difference over Warp Charge 30T on current OnePlus phones.

The report corroborates past rumors suggesting that OnePlus will not launch the 8T Pro this year. Popular leakster Evleaks, however, shared guides of a few unannounced OnePlus phones, including the OnePlus 8T Pro, last week. The launch event is right around the corner, so stay tuned for updates.