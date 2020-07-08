After multiple reports of phones with Snapdragon 865 Plus, Qualcomm has finally unveiled the latest flagship chipset in its armada. The Snapdragon 865 Plus is the next step for Qualcomm from the Snapdragon 865 announced at the Qualcomm Tech Summit last year.

Just like the Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855+, the Snapdragon 865+ boosts the clock speeds. The Snapdragon 865 Plus comes with Kryo 585 cores clocked at 3.1GHz. That’s a 10% increase over the clock speeds delivered by the Snapdragon 865.

The Adreno 650 GPU in the Snapdragon 865+ delivers 10% faster graphics rendering, according to Qualcomm. Clearly, the 865+ will show a difference in intensive tasks like gaming. As such, the first phone with the Snapdragon 865+ is going to be the ROG Phone 3. The Lenovo Legion gaming phone will also pack the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The 865+ also features the new FastConnect 6900 suite. That includes WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 on the 865+. The regular Snapdragon 865 comes with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 instead. Moreover, there’s the Qualcomm X55 5G modem for 5G connectivity as well. That’s the same as the Snapdragon 865, by the way.

Other than that, the 865 Plus offers everything that the regular 865 did. You get support for 144Hz refresh rates, 8K video recording, 5G sub-6GHz and mmWave support, and everything else.

Qualcomm is saying that devices powered by the brand new Snapdragon 865 Plus will start coming out in the third quarter of 2020, so we won’t have to wait too long to see the chipset in action.