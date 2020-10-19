Within a week of launching its latest 5G phone – OnePlus 8T, OnePlus has started rolling out a new OTA update of OxygenOS 11 (OxygenOS 11.0.1.2) for OnePlus 8T users.
The update brings one of the coolest additions of Oxygen OS 11 – Canvas. For those unaware, OnePlus added Canvas in the second open beta build of Oxygen OS 11 for the OnePlus 8 series. The feature automatically converts your lock screen wallpaper to a line drawing. You can enable the feature from Settings -> Customization -> Wallpapers -> Canvas.
OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 also optimizes the power consumption of the device. In addition, OnePlus claims to have added camera-centric improvements such as video optimizations on Nightscape mode and improvements to white balance. You can take a look at the official changelog below:
- System
- New AOD Style – Canvas – is now available. You can find by going to Settings – Customization – Wallpapers – Canvas.
- Optimized unlock experience for Ambient Display
- Optimized power consumption for the phone
- New added Amazon shopping App, provide a better shopping experience (IN only)
- Camera
- Optimized the Nightscape Mode for video, improving the imaging quality
- Optimized the accuracy of white balance under different settings
- Improved the app’s stability
- Network
- Improve the stability of communication functions
In case you didn’t notice in the changelog above, OnePlus is also pre-loading the Amazon Shopping app for users in India. Ironically, this comes just days after the Chinese smartphone brand faced backlash from its community for pre-installing Facebook bloatware. While OnePlus promised not to add Facebook bloatware anymore, it seems like the brand will continue forcing third-party apps to its customers.
As usual, OnePlus is rolling out the update in phases and it might take a few days until the update reaches your device. You can manually check for updates from the System update section in the Settings app.