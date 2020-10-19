Within a week of launching its latest 5G phone – OnePlus 8T, OnePlus has started rolling out a new OTA update of OxygenOS 11 (OxygenOS 11.0.1.2) for OnePlus 8T users.

The update brings one of the coolest additions of Oxygen OS 11 – Canvas. For those unaware, OnePlus added Canvas in the second open beta build of Oxygen OS 11 for the OnePlus 8 series. The feature automatically converts your lock screen wallpaper to a line drawing. You can enable the feature from Settings -> Customization -> Wallpapers -> Canvas.

OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 also optimizes the power consumption of the device. In addition, OnePlus claims to have added camera-centric improvements such as video optimizations on Nightscape mode and improvements to white balance. You can take a look at the official changelog below:

System New AOD Style – Canvas – is now available. You can find by going to Settings – Customization – Wallpapers – Canvas. Optimized unlock experience for Ambient Display Optimized power consumption for the phone New added Amazon shopping App, provide a better shopping experience (IN only)

Camera Optimized the Nightscape Mode for video, improving the imaging quality Optimized the accuracy of white balance under different settings Improved the app’s stability

Network Improve the stability of communication functions



In case you didn’t notice in the changelog above, OnePlus is also pre-loading the Amazon Shopping app for users in India. Ironically, this comes just days after the Chinese smartphone brand faced backlash from its community for pre-installing Facebook bloatware. While OnePlus promised not to add Facebook bloatware anymore, it seems like the brand will continue forcing third-party apps to its customers.

As usual, OnePlus is rolling out the update in phases and it might take a few days until the update reaches your device. You can manually check for updates from the System update section in the Settings app.