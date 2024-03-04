How to Sign Up for Gemini 1.5 Pro Waitlist to Get Early Access

About two weeks ago, Google announced the next-generation AI model, Gemini 1.5 Pro, with a context window of 1 million tokens. We recently got access to the flagship model so we compared Gemini 1.5 Pro with GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra. It turns out that Gemini 1.5 Pro is a far capable multimodal model that surpasses OpenAI’s GPT-4 model in many key areas, and it beats Gemini 1.0 Ultra in nearly all tests. So if you are looking to access Gemini 1.5 Pro, follow our short tutorial and sign up for the waitlist right away.

To sign up for early access to the Gemini 1.5 Pro model, head to this link .

. Here, select your region, profession , and intended use.

, and intended use. Now, click on “Join with my Google account” at the bottom.

Once your account is approved for Gemini 1.5 Pro access, you will get an email informing you about the early access. However, I didn’t receive any such email .

. So just open aistudio.google.com (visit) and look for the “Gemini 1.5 Pro” model under the drop-down menu. You are likely to get access in the next 14 days as Google has started inviting users more widely.

So this is how you can join the Gemini 1.5 Pro model waitlist. If you are a researcher or a developer working in the machine learning domain, you are likely to get early access. As the model is in preview, you don’t have to set up Google Cloud billing or pay any fee.

Google is currently offering the Gemini 1.5 Pro model with 1 million tokens without any charge for evaluation and testing. Bear in mind that there is no API access available for the model yet.

Anyway, that is all from us. In case you are not following the news, Google was recently embroiled in a controversy surrounding Gemini’s image generation fiasco, so give it a read to understand the underlying issues. And if you have any questions, let us know in the comment section below.