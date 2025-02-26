Microsoft Copilot Free Plan Gets Major Upgrade: Unlimited o1 Model and Voice Mode

Microsoft recently gave the Copilot app a major update with a warm and inviting UI, but it has struggled to gain traction among users. Now, to drive adoption, the Redmond giant has brought unlimited free access to OpenAI’s powerful o1 reasoning model on Copilot. Users can now use the “Think Deeper” tool on Copilot which is powered by the o1 model for free and without any rate limits.

This is a significant move by Microsoft, allowing users to access the frontier model without any subscription. Earlier, “Think Deeper” aka the o1 model was only available to Copilot Pro users who had to pay $20. However, after DeepSeek released its free R1 model, Microsoft made o1 free on Copilot for all users, but with a daily rate limit. Now, that rate limit is also gone.

Apart from that, Microsoft has made Copilot Voice free and users can interact with Copilot using voice without time limits. The Copilot Voice mode is similar to ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode and the voice interaction feels very natural and engaging.

Note that OpenAI has already released the o3-mini model on ChatGPT for free. It’s unclear right now when Microsoft will bring the next-generation o3 model to Copilot. Apart from that, an agent like Deep Research is currently missing on Copilot. Nevertheless, making the o1 model free is good news for consumers, and it will surely help Microsoft attract more users over time.