ChatGPT Plus Users Finally Gain Access to the Deep Research AI Agent

OpenAI launched the Deep Research AI agent in early February and made it exclusive to ChatGPT Pro users, requiring a $200 per month subscription. Now, the Deep Research AI agent is finally available to ChatGPT Plus users which requires a $20 per month subscription. Not only that, Deep Research is now rolling out to ChatGPT Team, Education, and Enterprise users as well.

In case you are unaware, the Deep Research AI agent is powered by a fine-tuned version of the full o3 reasoning model. The agent can browse the web autonomously and perform deep research on any topic you throw at it.

It takes around 5 to 30 minutes to complete the research and create a comprehensive report with citations. Many experts have called the Deep Research AI agent an impressive tool for scientific research.

Currently, Deep Research is the only way you can access the full o3 model — at least until the GPT-5 model arrives, which will unify o3 with other ChatGPT tools. Note that ChatGPT Plus users can perform up to 10 queries per month with the Deep Research agent. And ChatGPT Pro users have a limit of up to 120 queries per month.

OpenAI has also improved the agent with embedded images, citations, and can understand and reference uploaded files in a better way. Finally, OpenAI has released the system card for Deep Research which you can read here. It’s the first time OpenAI has rated its model as a “Medium” risk in cybersecurity.