Home > AI > What is Gemini Advanced and How to Get Subscription

What is Gemini Advanced and How to Get Subscription

Arjun Sha
comment Comments 0
In Short
  • Google has launched a paid subscription plan called Gemini Advanced that is powered by the Ultra 1.0 model.
  • The Ultra 1.0 model is suitable for highly complex tasks like logical reasoning, coding, understanding nuances, and more.
  • Gemini Advanced costs $20 per month, but you get two months of free trial. You also get 2TB of storage and other Google One benefits.

Besides rebranding Bard to Gemini, Google launched its most capable Ultra 1.0 model via Gemini Advanced. Gemini Ultra made headlines in December last year when the Google DeepMind team claimed that it beats OpenAI’s GPT-4 model in 30 out of 32 benchmark tests. Now, you can access the Ultra model through Gemini Advanced, which is a paid version of Gemini (formerly Bard). So, here is everything you need to know about Gemini Advanced.

Table of Contents

What is Gemini Advanced: Explained

Much like OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription, Google has today launched a paid plan for Gemini (formerly Bard) which is Gemini Advanced similar to ChatGPT Plus and Copilot Pro. The premium plan lets you access the powerful Ultra 1.0 model. It costs $19.99 per month (Rs. 1950 in India), however, Google is offering two months of free trial, which is awesome.

Along with Ultra 1.0 access in Gemini Advanced, you get 2TB of Drive storage and other benefits bundled with Google One. In addition, Gemini Advanced users will get AI access in Gmail, Docs, and other apps in the near future.

gemini advanced web UI

The highlight of the Gemini Advanced plan is that you get access to the Ultra model, which is touted to be a truly multimodal model, even superior to GPT-4 in image analysis and various other tasks. I plan to put this to the test this week, so stay tuned for my comparison. For highly complex tasks like logical reasoning, coding, understanding textual nuances, and more, Gemini Ultra is the model you should use.

In my brief testing, I asked some questions and uploaded a few images on Gemini Advanced, and the Ultra 1.0 model did quite an impressive job. It is much better than the free version of Gemini (formerly Bard) and feels close to GPT-4. We will be comparing Gemini Ultra 1.0 and GPT-4 in detail pretty soon so stay tuned with us.

How to Subscribe to Gemini Advanced

  • Head to gemini.google.com/advanced (visit) and click the “Try for 2 months, at no charge” button.
  • This will take you to the Google One storefront, where you need to get the “Google One AI Premium plan.”
  • Here, click the “Start trial” button, add your card details, and complete the signup process.
  • Now, launch the gemini.google.com website (visit) and choose “Gemini Advanced” from the top-left corner.
  • You can now chat with Gemini Advanced which is powered by the Ultra 1.0 model.
  • What is Gemini Advanced and How to Get Subscription
  • click on start trial on google one store page
  • What is Gemini Advanced and How to Get Subscription
  • choose-gemini-advanced
  • What is Gemini Advanced and How to Get Subscription
  • gemini-advanced-sample-prompt-2
Recommended Articles
Google Bard vs ChatGPT: Who Wins the AI Battle?
Upanishad Sharma Mar 22, 2023
OpenAI GPT-5: Release Date, Features, AGI Rumors, Speculations, and More
Arjun Sha May 19, 2023
You Can Now Upload Images to Google Bard; Here Are Some Cool Examples
Arjun Sha Jul 20, 2023

So this is all about Gemini Advanced and how you can subscribe to the paid plan. Are you excited to try Google’s Ultra 1.0 model and will you switch from ChatGPT Plus to Gemini Advanced? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

#Tags
#AI#Google Gemini

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

How to Generate AI Images Using Google Bard
#AI #Google Bard
How to Generate AI Images Using Google Bard
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Google has finally added image generation into Bard and you can create images for free. Simply start your prompt with "create an image of" or "generate an image of" and Bard will generate two images at once. Google is using its in-house Imagen 2 AI model with ImageFX tool for added guardrails to power Bard image generation. Right now, it only supports prompts in English and some countries such as the UK, Switzerland, and EEA regions can't access the feature right away.
Read full article
8 Best AI Photo Enhancers in 2024 (Free and Paid)
#AI
8 Best AI Photo Enhancers in 2024 (Free and Paid)
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
There are a number of AI photo enhancers that let you restore old photos, upscale images, add more clarity and detail, expand images, and more. We have included the eight best AI tools to improve images including popular ones like Remini, Lensa, Clipdrop, and several others. We have also included some tools that you can run locally on your computer if you don't want to upload your images to the cloud.
Read full article
Sorry Microsoft, Integrating a Chatbot Doesn't Make Edge an 'AI Browser'
#Microsoft Edge #Opinion
Sorry Microsoft, Integrating a Chatbot Doesn't Make Edge an 'AI Browser'
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
We take a look at Microsoft's claim of Edge being an AI Browser. The tech giant is quite aggressive about the AI Browser tagline, but does it pass the smell test? We have gone through the AI features Edge offers and its chatbot, Copilot's capability to deliver a truly great AI experience. We have also compared Edge with other browsers to understand the difference between an AI browser and a non-AI browser.
Read full article
How to Access and Use Google Gemini API Key (with Examples)
#AI #Google Gemini
How to Access and Use Google Gemini API Key (with Examples)
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Recently, Google released the API key for its Gemini Pro model. Currently, the company is offering text-only and text-and-vision models based on the Gemini Pro model. The best part is that Google is allowing users to test the API for free and without setting up Google Cloud billing, at least for now. To teach you how to set up the Gemini AI API key and use it, we have included three coding examples to showcase the API usage. You can test Gemini Pro's multimodal capability as well through the API, which is not yet available in Bard.
Read full article
8 Best AI Image Upscaler Tools in 2024 (Free and Paid)
#AI
8 Best AI Image Upscaler Tools in 2024 (Free and Paid)
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
There are several AI image upscalers available online, but we have selected the eight best tools that can boost the image resolution from 1x to up to 16x free of cost. Not just upscaling, these tools also fill in missing pixels and fixes blurry images with just one click. We have included tools from Stability AI, Topaz Labs, Upscale Media, etc., to offer a wide range of services.
Read full article
Google Gemini AI: Multimodal, GPT-4 Competitor, and More
#AI #Google Gemini
Google Gemini AI: Multimodal, GPT-4 Competitor, and More
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Google has finally released a true multimodal AI model called Gemini. While multimodal features are not live yet, you can use Bard to check out the Gemini Pro model. Pixel users can also experience on-device AI with the Gemini Nano update. The most powerful Gemini Ultra model is quite impressive and beats the GPT-4 model on several benchmark tests. In multimodal tests too, Gemini Ultra dethrones GPT-4V model. However, the Ultra model has not been launched yet and is due to go live early next year.
Read full article
ChatGPT Turns One: A History of OpenAI’s Groundbreaking Chatbot
#chatGPT #OpenAI
ChatGPT Turns One: A History of OpenAI’s Groundbreaking Chatbot
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Within a year, ChatGPT has become a full-fledged AI chatbot with knowledge cut-off of up to April 2023. It supports a multitude of features including image analysis, GPTs, voice chat, web browsing, code interpreter, plugins, custom instructions, data analysis, and more. ChatGPT also has apps for both Android and iOS. It's going to get access to the latest GPT-4 Turbo model as well.
Read full article
Load More