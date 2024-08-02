8 Best AI Tools for Video Editing in 2024

With the advancement of Generative AI, new AI features are being integrated into traditional video editors. Now, making edits or modifying a scene has become much simpler, thanks to AI. So, in this post, I have picked the best AI tools for video editing that allow you to add scenes, quickly isolate the subject, extend the video clip, remove noise, and do much more. I have added both paid and free AI video editors that you can consider in 2024.

1. Adobe Premiere Pro

If you are looking for a traditional video editor that also brings several AI tools, you should take a look at Adobe Premiere Pro. It’s a professional-grade AI video editor and aimed at professionals so the learning curve is steep. As for AI video-editing tools, you can extend clips by adding frames, add AI-generated objects in videos with a text prompt, remove unwanted objects, and more.

Image Courtesy: Adobe

Next, you can generate transcriptions using AI and add captions using its Speed to Text AI tool. It works for over 18 languages. Not to mention, you can enhance your voice by removing background noise using AI in Adobe Premiere Pro. Furthermore, there is an AI-powered ‘Scene Edit Detection’ feature that lets you automatically cut scenes based on transitions. This can save a lot of time.

Adobe Premiere Pro also offers Auto Color for quick color corrections and Auto Reframe to keep the moving subject in focus. Finally, you have AI features like Color Match, Remix, and Auto Ducking as well. Simply put, if you are a professional and want a fully-featured AI video editor, Adobe Premiere Pro might be the best pick.

2. Wondershare Filmora

Wondershare Filmora is generally used by beginners since it has a user-friendly interface and also offers a free plan. Filmora has integrated a number of AI editing tools which can be pretty helpful. For instance, it offers a Filmora AI Copilot Editing tool where you can enter your preference in simple text to enhance the video accordingly.

Image Courtesy: Wondershare

For example, if you want to increase the brightness of the video, just write that and press Enter. It performs the action instantly. Next, it allows you to edit videos using AI text-based editing. You can delete the text to delete video frames. Besides that, you can create thumbnails using using AI, and even generate videos using its text-to-video model.

Other than that, you have AI features like object remover, smart cutout, smart masking for outlining objects, AI copywriting, and more. Further, you can transform videos by replacing the background, generating new music, removing vocals, denoising audio, stretching audio clips, etc. Overall, I would say Wondershare Filmora is a powerful AI video editor, and you must check it out.

3. Clipchamp

If you are looking for a free AI tool for video editing, Clipchamp fits the bill perfectly. It offers a range of AI tools for free, and you can export videos up to 1080p resolution. First off, Clipchamp offers an AI voiceover maker that lets you generate text from speech in a range of languages and voices. You can change the voice tone, make it feminine or masculine, adjust the speed, and a lot more.

Image Courtesy: Clipchamp

Clipchamp also lets you add captions using the AI ‘autocaptions’ feature. It supports more than 80 languages, which is awesome. It can remove silent sections from videos and improve speech using AI. Furthermore, you can remove the background effortlessly and add new backgrounds without any issues. I think for beginners, Clipchamp offers a good selection of AI video editing tools.

4. DaVinci Resolve

Similar to Adobe Premiere Pro, the ever-popular DaVinci Resolve has also integrated several AI video editing tools. And the best part is that it’s free for the most part, and you can export videos up to 4K resolution. As for these AI features, DaVinci Resolve brings face refinement that allows you to retouch the skin and play with many facial features.

Image Courtesy: Blackmagic Design

Next, it can detect scene cuts like Adobe Premiere Pro. This can save a lot of time from manually cutting scenes based on the transitions. Apart from that, you have Magic Mask feature to track the subject in multiple shots, Speed Warp for creating smooth slow-motion videos using interpolation, and finally, object removal.

To conclude, if you are a professional user and find the Adobe plan expensive, DaVinci Resolve is an incredible alternative you must consider.

5. Descript

Descript is a new-gen AI video editor, best suited for making podcasts, videos, and short clips for social media platforms. It uses AI to generate a transcript. Now, you can edit the text transcript to cut and edit scenes from videos. How cool is that? And well, you can even add new text and it will generate speech in your own voice.

Furthermore, you can translate your videos using AI, correct eye contact as if you are looking at the camera, enhance audio by removing noise, and much more. Descript’s AI tool can also find clips that are most likely to go viral on social media platforms. Finally, you can remove filler words and isolate the subject as well. For new-gen creators, Descript is one of the best AI tools for video editing.

6. Opus Clip

Opus Clip is another AI video editing tool for creating viral clips. If you want to share videos on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Reels, Opus Clip is one of the best tools out there. It can turn long hours of videos into multiple, short viral clips that you can share on social media. It supports vertical aspect ratio and adjusts the frame to keep the subject in focus.

Image Courtesy: Opus Clip

Opus Clip can move between different subjects based on the speaker. Its AI features are powered by OpenAI’s model. it can identify scenes that highlight important points, which are likely to go viral. Moreover, it can add AI-powered B-roll shots, and you can add animated captions with great accuracy. Finally, you can edit videos using text-based transcription as well, just like Descript.

7. Storylines

Storylines has a somewhat unique approach to AI video editing. It allows you to upload your video and asks you to enter a story to help the AI editor make edits effectively. It can automatically find the best soundbites and punchy clips, and add cool animated captions.

Image Courtesy: Storyline

The Storylines AI video editor is also aimed at creators who want to make vertical videos for social media platforms. By the way, you can also export the video edits for Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro, etc. to make further edits.

8. Invideo

Invideo is a feature-rich platform where you can create AI videos in no time. Just enter the topic on which you want to create a video, and it generates a video, adds scripts with voiceover, captions, and background music. Basically, for quickly creating AI videos, Invideo is a great tool. In addition, you can also generate videos using its text-to-video model.

Image Courtesy: Invideo

Next, you can enter simple text commands to make edits, translate videos in more than 50+ languages, clone your voice to personalize your videos, and more. There is also a huge library of stock footage and music.

So these are the 8 best AI tools for video editing. Many of the tools are paid, but some offer AI tools for free as well. I generally use Clipchamp to make quick video edits, but if you are an advanced user, you should consider Adobe Premiere Pro or DaVinci Resolve. Finally, if you are looking for the best AI photo editor tools, head over to our curated article. If you have any questions, let us know in the comments below.