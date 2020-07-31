Reliance’s Jio Platforms has added 99 lakh (9.9 million) new customers in the first financial quarter of 2020-2021 that ended on the 30th of June despite the coronavirus pandemic. The net customer addition in the same quarter last year was almost thrice at 2.45 crores (24.5 million). With this addition, Jio Platforms’ overall user base has touched 39.83 crores (398.3 million).

The company noticed a 30.2% year-over-year increase in wireless data traffic as people have started relying on technology more due to lockdowns. Jio reported 1420 crore GB of wireless data consumption. In fact, Jio has added dedicated work from home plans as well to facilitate remote work.

As far as the voice calls are concerned, the company says it witnessed a whopping 977 crore minutes of voice calls per day. In the same quarter last year, the numbers were at 864 crore minutes per day. Moreover, at its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM), the company announced it is ready to roll out Jio 5G as soon as the government allocates spectrum to carriers.

According to the company’s financial presentation, the average revenue per user (ARPU) is now at Rs.140.3 per month. This is an 8.4 percent increase with respect to the Rs.129.4 percent ARPU in the first quarter of the financial year 2019-2020.

Jio Platforms Limited managed to raise ₹152,056 crores from leading global investors including Facebook, Google, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, PIF, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures in just three months. Reliance Industries says it would hold a 66.48% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis after the completion of these investments.