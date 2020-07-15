Reliance is holding its virtual annual general body meeting today, and the company is announcing a whole bunch of stuff. Jio has already announced the Jio TV+ and Jio Glass, and now, the company has also unveiled its 5G plans for India.

The company is saying that it is ready to start rolling out Jio 5G as soon as the government allocates spectrum to the carriers. Moreover, Jio’s entire 5G stack is reportedly built in-house by Jio employees. That should prove to be a major win for the company. After all, and all-Indian network might appeal to people especially in today’s charged climate.

Other than this, the company talked about all the advantages and applications of 5G. Jio is hoping that its 5G network will transform every aspect of life in India. The company is aiming at better remote health care, especially in rural areas, and digitization of agriculture. Jio also talked about 5G applications in autonomous cars.

Anyway, we don’t know much else about Jio’s 5G network at this point, considering the company made a rather generic announcement. However, judging by Jio’s 4G networks, it may well be the most affordable 5G network in India. At the very least, that should incentivise other carriers to move quickly to 5G and provide services at a competitive price. So it’s a win-win for us as consumers.