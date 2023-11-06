JioMotive Car Accessory Launched in India; Check out the Details

Jio has introduced the JioMotive car accessory in India. This is a Plug-n-Play OBD device, which helps you access several smart features to keep things safe and secure. Check out its price, features, and more details below.

JioMotive: Specs and Features

The JioMotive OBD (onboard diagnostics) device will provide you with details on your car’s health and performance so that you can get timely repairs done without the need to spend a lot of money. You can get alerts for over 100 different diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs).

You can track your car’s driving behavior to keep an eye on overspeeding, harsh breaking, and more. The accessory uses built-in accelerometer monitors to track these.

You can also track the location in real time and get anti-theft and anti-tow alerts in case such incidents occur. There’s also support for accident detection, along with geo-fencing and time alerts. With this, you can create a geo-fence of your choice and get notifications when these geo-fences are exited or entered. Plus, you can access the Jio car finder to locate the car when you can’t find it.

The data can be monitored and accessed via the JioThings app so that necessary actions can be taken. The app is available via the Google Play Store and the App Store. The JioMotive device also supports 4G in-car Wi-Fi, which can connect up to 8 devices and doesn’t require any extra data plan.

Price and Availability

The JioMotive car accessory is priced at Rs 4,999 and is now available via Reliance Digital, JioMart, and even Amazon. If you are interested, you can get some bank offers and cashback if you shop via JioMart! So, will you go for the new affordable car accessory by Jio? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.