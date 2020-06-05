Reliance Industries on Friday announced that Abu Dhabi state fund, Mubadala Investment, will buy a 1.85% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs. 9,093.6 crores ($1.2 billion). It is the latest in a series of high-profile investments in the digital arm of India’s largest conglomerate. The six deals over the past few weeks have helped Reliance Industries mop-up a combined Rs. 87,655 crores.

In a press statement, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and MD of RIL, said: “I am delighted that Mubadala, one of the most astute and transformational global growth investors has decided to partner us in our journey to propel India’s digital growth towards becoming a leading digital nation in the world. Through my longstanding ties with Abu Dhabi, I have personally seen the impact of Mubadala’s work in diversifying and globally connecting the UAE’s knowledge-based economy. We look forward to benefiting from Mubadala’s experience and insights from supporting growth journeys across the world”.

Reliance has announced a series of blockbuster deals over the past few weeks, starting with a 9.9% stake sale to Facebook in April. The deal, worth Rs. 43,574 crores (around $5.7 billion), put an enterprise value of Rs. 5 lakh crores (around $66 billion) on India’s largest wireless carrier. That was followed by a 1.15% stake sale to US private equity firm, Silver Lake, for Rs. 5,665.75 crores (around $750 million).

In May, US-based Vista Equity Partners bought 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs. 11,367 crores (around $1.5 billion). Just days later, global equity firm, General Atlantic, picked up 1.34 percent stake in the company. Thereafter, US-based private equity firm, KKR, bought a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs. 11,367 crores ($1.5 billion).