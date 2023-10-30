JioPhone Prima 4G with WhatsApp Support Introduced

Jio showcased its new JioPhone Prima 4G feature phone at the recently concluded IMC 2023 event. The phone, which joins the existing JioPhone options, supports social media apps like WhatsApp, as one of its highlights. Have a look at the details below.

JioPhone Prime 4G: Specs and Features

The JioPhone Prima 4G can support popular apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube. You can also access Jio apps like JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioTV, JioChat, and even JioPay to initiate UPI payments. It also has support for 23 languages.

The feature phone sports a TFT display with a screen resolution of 320×240 pixels. You get the standard feature phone design with rounded edges and a concentric circle design at the rear panel. There’s a single rear camera and a 0.3MP front camera.

You can have up to 128GB of storage (via a microSD card). Under the hood, there’s an ARM Cortex A53 chipset. The JioPhone Prima is backed by a 1,800mAh battery. Other details include support for FM radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and much more. It runs KaiOS and comes with a one-year warranty.

To recall, Jio recently introduced the JioBharat B1 4G feature phone with UPI support, a 2.4-inch display, expandable storage of up to 128GB, and more at Rs 1,299. It is up for grabs via Amazon and official Jio outlets.

Price and Availability

The JioPhone Prime 4G is priced at Rs 2,599 and will be available during Diwali. It is said that the phone is already listed on JioMart for sale but the listing no longer exists. We hope to get more details on its availability and the offers it will most likely come with soon.

So, will you buy the new feature phone by Jio with WhatsApp enablement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.